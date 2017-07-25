GAELIC GAMES
Donegal All County League fixtures for this weekend
Matches on Saturday night and Sunday
The fixtures have been confirmed in the All County Leagues in Donegal for this coming weekend with a mix of games on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
The weekend programme starts on Friday night with two games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
In Division One of the All County League, Glenswilly host St. Eunan's in one of the big games of the weekend.
The leaders in Division Two, Aodh Ruadh, have a home game against Naomh Columba, also on Saturday night.
Here are the fixtures in full:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Fri, 28 Jul,
Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Thu, 27 Jul,
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 29 Jul,
Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 1
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Tue, 01 Aug,
Tue, 01 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Div1 Group 2
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White
County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 3
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Malin 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown
County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 4
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:45, Ref: Pat Walsh
County Minor Cahmpionship Div 2 Group 1
Tue, 25 Jul,
Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Thu, 27 Jul,
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Urris 20:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 2
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Don Langan
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Milford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 3
Tue, 25 Jul,
Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Gaoth Dobhair 20:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Burt V Downings 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 4
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
County Minor Championship Div 3
Wed, 26 Jul,
Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Sun, 30 Jul,
Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
County Under 14s Div 2 Semi Finals
Tue, 25 Jul,
Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Buncrana V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Fri, 28 Jul,
Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: Donegal, Naomh Ultan V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
U12 Hurling
Thu, 27 Jul,
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Sean Mac Cumhaill 00:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 All County Hurling League
Thu, 27 Jul,
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 01 Aug,
Tue, 01 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on