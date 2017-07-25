Donegal All County League fixtures for this weekend

The fixtures have been confirmed in the All County Leagues in Donegal for this coming weekend with a mix of games on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

The weekend programme starts on Friday night with two games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

In Division One of the All County League, Glenswilly host St. Eunan's in one of the big games of the weekend.

The leaders in Division Two, Aodh Ruadh, have a home game against Naomh Columba, also on Saturday night.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Fri, 28 Jul,

Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Urris 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Thu, 27 Jul,

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 18:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 29 Jul,

Sat, 29 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC



County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 1

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Tue, 01 Aug,

Tue, 01 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC



County Minor Championship Div1 Group 2

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White



County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 3

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Malin 19:00, Ref: Marc Brown



County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 4

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:45, Ref: Pat Walsh



County Minor Cahmpionship Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 25 Jul,

Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

Thu, 27 Jul,

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Urris 20:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace



County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 2

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Don Langan

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Milford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney



County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 3

Tue, 25 Jul,

Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Gaoth Dobhair 20:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Burt V Downings 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle



County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 4

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer



County Minor Championship Div 3

Wed, 26 Jul,

Wed, 26 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 30 Jul,

Sun, 30 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Lee Jordan



County Under 14s Div 2 Semi Finals

Tue, 25 Jul,

Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Buncrana V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 28 Jul,

Fri, 28 Jul, Venue: Donegal, Naomh Ultan V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary



U12 Hurling

Thu, 27 Jul,

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Sean Mac Cumhaill 00:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC



U16 All County Hurling League

Thu, 27 Jul,

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 01 Aug,

Tue, 01 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC