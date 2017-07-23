First half goals help Letterkenny Gaels to vital win

Three first half goals were enough for Letterkenny Gaels to hold on and secure a valuable two points in a sun drenched Páirc na nGael on Sunday afternoon.



Letterkenny Gaels 3-07

St Nauls 0-13

The home side opened their account with a fine point from Paddy Doherty and by the end of the first quarter Odhran McMacken and Brendan O’Brien netted for the Gaels.

Gaels were eight points up courtesy of a good score from Shay Doherty before John Rose pointed the opening score for the visitors on 18 minutes. Shay Doherty added two more points for Gaels while Cathal Lowther and Daniel Brennan (2) replied for the visitors.

Disaster struck again for the visitors on 29 minutes when Gaels were awarded a penalty. McMacken stepped up and Patrick Burke saved but McMacken followed up and tucked it away to leave the half time score 3-4 to 0-4.

St Nauls were a much better team in the second half with Daniel Brennan (4) and Peader Mongan (5) leading the charge. When the visitors lost Daniel Friel to a second yellow on 50 mts the Glebe men just did enough to hold on. Scores from Sean McDonagh and two more points from Shay Doherty gave the Gaels two much needed points.

Letterkenny Gaels. S Graham, A Stewart, K Kilkenny, C Doherty, C Coll, D Hunter, B Diver, B O’Brien(1.0), C Cannon, S McDonagh(0.1), P Doherty(0.1), S Doherty(0.5), O McMacken(2.0), C Cannon, J Doran. Subs, N McGarrigle, C Lynch, N Gildea.

St Nauls: P Burke, C Gavigan, E Kane, C McBrearty, S Johnson, B McCole, J Rose(0.1), L McBrearty, D Friel, B Griffin, D Brennan(0.6), P Mogan(0.5), C Lowther(0.1), B Rose, S Connolly



Referee: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)