St. Michael's and St. Eunan's draw as five sent to the line

This thrilling encounter finished even at The Bridge on Sunday as St. Michael’s and St. Eunans fought out a very entertaining draw.

St. Michael’s 1-14

St. Eunan 3-8

In a game which threatened to boil over at certain times, five players were sent to the line by referee Mark Dorrian with Mark Anthony McGinley and Martin McElhinney sent off for the home side while Darragh Mulgrew, Michael Miller and substitute John Haran were sent off for the visitors. Three of the dismissals were straight reds - Mark Anthony McGinley, John Haran and Darragh Mulgrew.

In a closely contested first half, the sides were level at the change over at 0-6 to 1-3. St. Eunan’s hit their goal through Conall Dunne and points camed from from Dunne and Lee McMonagle .

The points for the home side came from Mark Anthony McGinley with 2, Colm McFadden with 2, and Andrew Kelly and Hugh O’Donnell who got the opening score of the game.

McGinley and Mulgrew were sent off on the stroke of half time.

Early points from McFadden and Hugh O’Donnell stretched the home side’s advantage before goals from Conor Gibbons and Cillian Morrison put St. Eunan’s into the lead.

From then on it was nip and tuck until the end and there was time for three more dismissals with McElhinney, Michael Miller, and sub Haran going to the line.

St. Michael’s kept plugging and the veteran Brian McLaughlin was denied by a fine save from the St. Eunans keeper and they had to settle for a draw on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 1-14 St. Eunans 3-8.

St. Michaels: Mark Anthony McGinley (0-2); Liam Paul Ferry, Michael Rock Gallagher, Liam Kelly; Oisin Langan, Ciaran Gallagher, Ruairi Friel; Martin McElhinney, Ciaran Kelly; Michael Cannon, Hugh O’Donnell (0-3), Daniel McLaughlin (0-1); Andrew Kelly (0-3), Brian McLaughlin and Colm McFadden (0-5).

St. Eunans: Blake Foster; Conor Moore, Conor Morrison, Sean Hensey; Brian McInytre, Conor O’Donnell, Kevin Kealy; Oisin Toal, Kevin Rafferty; Darragh Mulgrew, Conal Dunne (1-2), Michael Miller; Lee McMonagle (0-3), Cillian Morrison (1-0), Conor Gibbons (1-3).

Referee: Mark Dorrian Fanad Gaels.