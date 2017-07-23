Urris record fine away win at Robert Emmets

After losing their opening two group games, Urris gave their slim hopes of qualification a boost when they won away to Robert Emmets in Group A of the Junior A Championship on Sunday.



Robert Emmets . . . 1-8

Urris . . . 3-11

Played in brilliant sunshine in Castlefinn, this was an entertaining encounter and while Robert Emmets played well, they were well behind at the break, trailing 2-6 to 0-4.

The home side needed a good start to the second half, but Urris struck for a third goal shortly after half-time and that killed off the Robert Emmets challenge.

The home side were well served by Gary McNulty who has been enjoying a fine season. The forward scored 1-5 of his team’s total.

Kevin McLaughlin top-scored for Urris with 2-3 while Alan Friel hit 1-2 and Donal Kelly delivered two points.

Robert Emmets: Paddy Dooher; Ryan Roe, Dean McBrearty (0-1), Sean Friel; Mickey McGlinchey (0-1), Brian Dooher (0-1), Paul McCauley; Aaron Dalton, Adam McConnell; Tiernan Gallagher, Gary McNulty (1-5), Gary McRory; Damien McGlinchey, John Hunter, Dominic McGlinchey (0-1).

Urris: Tiernan Friel; Declan Grant, Ciaran Kelly, James Griffin; Aaron Harkin, Sean McDaid, Andrew Doherty; John McCarron, Paddy Doherty (0-1); Donal Kelly (0-2), Alan Friel (1-2), Ryan Doherty; Conor Bradley, Kevin McLaughlin (2-3), Charlie Doherty (0-2).

Subs: Oisin Hession (0-1), Michael Grant, Peter Devlin, James Doherty.

Referee: Greg McRory.