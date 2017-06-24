All-Ireland winner returns to help Na Rossa to victory

John Paul McCreadie struck a last minute winning goal to give Na Rossa a valuable victory in their All County League Division Four top of the table clash away to Naomh Colmcille on Saturday evening.

It finished 2-10 to 0-15 in favour of Na Rossa who now share the lead at the top of the table along with St. Mary’s of Convoy.

Na Rossa were boosted by the return from injury of Christian Bonner while All-Ireland winner Adrian Hanlon made his first appearance after transferring from Tir Chonaill Gaels last week.

Hanlon, who played with Dungloe for a number of years, played underage football with Na Rossa.

They'll will be delighted with the win against a Naomh Colmcille side who had lost only one league game all season.

The Newtowncunningham men, for whom Daniel Clarke and Ryan McErlean played well, were leading at half-time by 0-9 to 0-5.

However, Conor McCahill’s goal brought Na Rossa back into the contest. John McDyer, Adam McHugh, McCreadie and John Paul Breslin all excelled for the Gaeltacht men as they stayed in touch with Naomh Colmcille.

Leading by two points going into the final minute, Naomh Colmcille looked to be on their way to another win. But in the dying seconds McCreadie collected a lovely delivery from Hanlon before finding the net.

Elsewhere St. Mary’s of Convoy were given a walk-over after Naomh Padraig, Muff were unable to field.

Robert Emmetts picked up a much-needed victory over Urris, winning 3-12 to 1-14.

All the goals for Dessie McFeely’s Robert Emmetts were scored in the second half with Sean Friel, Tiernan Gallagher and Jordan Tourish finding the net.

Among the other scorers for the winners were Gary McNulty, Dominic McGlinchey, Dean McBrearty and Conor Dalton.

For Urris, there were fine performances from Declan Grant, Aaron Harkin, Luke Devlin and Sean McDaid. Their goal was scored by Peter Devlin.

Both teams were missing key players but they served up an entertaining encounter in perfect conditions in Castlefinn.

In Carndonagh, the home side ran out winners by 1-15 to 1-7 against Naomh Padraig, Lifford.

The visitors had the benefit of a strong breeze in the first half, but Carn still led at the break by 1-6 to 0-5. The Lifford keeper also made a number of key saves in that half.

Lifford got themselves back to within two points of Carndonagh early in the second half when they scored from a penalty.

However, Carndonagh’s ability to kick some quality points saw them safely home with Padraig Doherty, Cathal Doherty, Liam Shiels, Conor Doherty and Keith Norris all playing well for them.