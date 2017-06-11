Termon score impressive away win in Cloughaneely

Termon picked up a valuable league win when they got the better of Cloughaneely in Páirc Naomh Fhionán on Sunday.

Cloughaneely . . . 1-5

Termon . . . 1-9

On a day when the heavy rain did little to help the entertainment, both teams struggled to find their range in the opening half.

Darren McGeever secured the first point of the day in the 7th min for the home side. It wasn’t long before Termon’s Daire McDaid knocked over Termon’s only 1st half score in the 11th min. The game went scoreless for a period of 20 mins before Cloughaneely managed to secure two further points from Declan McGarvey and McGeever just before the half time whistle. The home side led 0-3 to 0-1 at the break.

Although McGeever was again first on the scoreboard in the second half for the home side with a point straight from throw-in, it was Termon who took full advantage of their scoring opportunities in part two.

Cloughaneely were held scoreless for a period of 17 minutes while Daire McDaid and Enda McCormick pushed the visitors into a 2 point lead. John Fitzgerald brought it back to a 1 point game with a converted free in the 17th minute. However, Johnny McCafferty and McDaid secured three further points in quick succession.

Termon scored their goal scored a late goal when Enda McCormick’s long range free dropped short and, although keeper Shaun McClafferty managed to get a hand to it, the ball fumbled into the back of the net.

Cloughaneely managed to salvage a last gasp goal of their own when Declan McGarvey dropped in a long ball which was guided to the back of the net by McGeever .

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden, Martin Ferry, Aiden Doohan; Cian McFadden, Ciaran McGeady, Michael Fitzgerald; Ciaran Scanlon, Kevin Mulhern; Darren McGeever (1-3), Denis Boyle, Mark Harley; Paddy Cannon, John Fitzgerald (0-1, 1f), Mark McGuire.

Subs: Declan McGarvey (0-1) for Denis Boyle (20 mins)

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Kevin McElwaine, Kevin McDaid, Fionntan O’Flionn; Steve McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Shane Doherty; James McSharry, Johnny McCafferty (0-1); Daniel Conaghan, Keelan McDaid, Paul McDaid; Daire McDaid (0-6, 5f), Enda McCormick (1-2), Anthony McGrenra.