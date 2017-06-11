Second half goals help Glenfin to victory over MacCumhaills

Goals at either end of the second half helped Glenfin to a deserved victory over neighbours Sean MacCumhaills at Pairc Taobhóige on Sunday.

Glenfin . . . 2-6

MacCumhaills . . . 0-4

MacCumhaills, with only two wins in the league this season, will again have been disappointed with their performance on a day when the incessant rain made conditions extremely difficult for players and spectators alike.

The visitors actually started this game quite well and for the first ten minutes of the contest, they were well on top.

But once Glenfin got into their stride, they played with far greater control and purpose than their opponents and in truth, rarely looked in any trouble.

MacCumhaills had gone in front after 90 seconds when Darren O’Leary knocked over a close-in free.

But they wouldn’t score again until nine minutes into the second half and ultimately, that was to prove their undoing.

Glenfin haven’t been setting the world alight in Division Two this season either, but they showed enough over the hour to suggest that there’s more to come in this campaign.

They lost midfielder Hugh Foy to injury early on, but they reshuffled their back and they were 0-2 to 0-1 in front by the end of the first quarter.

By half time, their lead was out to four, 0-5 to 0-1 with two long range points from Ciaran Brady the best scores of the first half.

Right at the start of the second half, they struck for their opening goal. Stephen McGlynn’s miscued shot screwed the way of Karl McGlynn and he palmed the ball home.

Stephen Carr followed the goal up with a point from a free and Glenfin led by 1-6 to 0-1.

MacCumhaills had plenty of the ball but time and again they struggled to deliver any possession inside. Stephen O’Reilly knocked over a fine point to reduce the lead to seven and then with ten minutes to go, O’Leary kicked another free to leave it 1-6 to 0-3.

But as MacCumhaills sought a goal, it was Glenfin who raised the green flag at the other end with first half substitute Kevin McGlynn showing great skill to round the keeper and fire to the net.

A late O’Leary free was meagre consolation for MacCumhaills who now lie just a point off the bottom in Division Two and worryingly have played more games than the sides below them.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Daithi Carr, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Daniel McGlynn, Gavin McDermott, Paddy O’Connor (0-1, f); Hugh Foy, Stephen Ward; Karl McGlynn (1-0), Jason Morrow (0-1), Gary Dorrian; Stephen Carr (0-2, 2f), Ciaran Brady (0-2), Stephen McGlynn.

Subs: Kevin McGlynn (1-0) for Foy (15), Stephen McDermott for Brady (39), Conor Ward for G McDermott (49), Kyle Doherty for K McGlynn (59).

MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Eoghan Wright, Martin Gallagher, Joe Dunnion; Rory Mulligan, Darren McGowan, Gavin Gallagher; Stephen O’Reilly (0-1), Gary Wilson; Stephen Mulligan, Benny McLaughlin, Rory Dunleavy; Padhraic Patton, Darren O’Leary (0-3, 3f), Gary Dunnion.

Subs: John Lynch for McGowan (27), Adam Lynch for J Dunnion (half time), Brian Patton for Mulligan (half time).

Referee: Mark Browne (Four Masters).