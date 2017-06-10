Good night for the leading sides in Division 4

The leading sides in Division Four of the All County League all recorded impressive victories on Saturday night as Naomh Colmcille continue to lead the table.

The Newtowncunningham club were impressive again as they won 2-10 to 0-5 away to Carndonagh.

Willie Gillespie hit a brilliant 2-01 for the winners while Daniel Clarke scored three points. Michael Friel and Ryan McErlane scored two points each while the other scores were delivered by Kevin Gallagher and Conor Grant.

Na Rossa are just a point behind in second place following an equally convincing 3-10 to 0-3 win at home to Robert Emmetts.

There were only two points between the sides at the break with the home team leading 1-2 to 0-3. Robert Emmetts, who had the advantage of a very strong wind in the first half, scored points through Dom McGlinchey, Adam McConnell and Gary McNulty.

Odhran Molloy scored the Na Rossa goal with John Paul McCreadie scoring two points.

McCreadie added another couple of points in a second half which was totally dominated by Na Rossa. And it was very much the Odhran Molloy show as he hit 1-6 after half time to end with a personal tally of 2-6.

Killian Bonner scored the other goal for Na Rossa.

In the battle of the Naomh Padraig clubs, Muff were winners by 1-9 to 1-3 in Lifford. It means the Naomh Padraig, Lifford side are still seeking their first league point of the season.

Meanwhile St. Mary’s, Convoy, maintained their recent good run of form when they picked up another victory - this time winning 1-10 to 0-9 away to Urris. Darren Bonner’s penalty in the first half helped Convoy to another valuable two points.