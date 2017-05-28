Better news on Murphy and McGee injuries

There was much better news on Sunday evening on the injuries sustained by Donegal pair Michael Murphy and Neil McGee earlier in the day.

Both players suffered injuries playing for their clubs in Glenswilly's All County League Division One meeting with Gaoth Dobhair.

There were concerns surrounding both players, but in particular Murphy, who was forced off early in the gamne.

However, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said Murphy has suffered slight bruising to the inside of his knee and his injury is not serious. He said the player should be back training within two or three days.

Meanwhile Neil McGee suffered a back spasm during the game and according to Gallagher, the Gaoth Dobhair man will be okay after rest.

Gaoth Dobhair won Sunday's game at Pairc Naomh Columba by 0-22 to 2-13.