Minor game goes to extra-time, senior game delayed

Sunday's Ulster Minor Football championship quarter-final between Donegal and Antrim has gone to extra-time after the sides finished level, Donegal 1-12, Antrim 0-15.

It means the senior quarter-final has been put back 15 minutes and will now throw-in at 4.15pm.

Donegal's minor teams looked to be in real trouble as Antrim had much the better of the first half. They led 0-10 to 0-3 at one stage in the first half before a Peadar Mogan goal brought the home side right back into the tie. Mogan's free dropped in over the head of the Antrim goalkeeper for a fortuitous goal.

At half-time Antrim led 0-12 to 1-05 but Shaun Paul Barrett's Donegal upped their game after the restart and substitutes Thomas McGowan, Shay Doherty and Lanty Molloy all delivered important scores as the home side pegged back the lead.

Molloy fisted Donegal a point in front late on before Liam Quinn's injury time free for Antrim sent the game to extra time.