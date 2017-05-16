Donegal club fixtures for this weekend

With Donegal in action against Antrim in both the Ulster Senior and Minor Championship quarter-finals on Sunday, there's a reduced programme of All County League games in Donegal this weekend.

There are three matches in Division one on Saturday evening - and all three are big games.

Here are the fixtures:

AllSportStore.com Division 1



Sat, 20 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

Sat, 20 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Moville 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Na Rossa 18:00, Ref: Mark Brown

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Ardara 18:00, Ref: Joe O?donnell

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Milford 19:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: George Montgomory

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Tue, 23 May,

Tue, 23 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Moville 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Urris 18:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: Ciara Foy

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Mark Brown

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Eddie Nash

DIVISION1

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Hurling U14s Division 1

Thu, 18 May,

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 2 League

Mon, 22 May,

Mon, 22 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Wed, 17 May,

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Mon, 22 May,

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 22 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Na Rossa 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Pettigo 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen U12s Go Games

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Steelstown 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 May,

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Malin 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 20 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Carndonagh 12:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 17 May,

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 17 May,

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 18:15, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 17 May,

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May,

Fri, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 19 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 23 May,

Tue, 23 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC