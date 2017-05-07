Late rally not enough for St. Naul's as Glenfin prevail at home

A fine performance from Glenfin saw off a stern resistance from St. Naul's in Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 3-13

St. Naul's 1-16

With Glenfin rattling the net three times, the Mountcharles men struggled to match their intensity throughout.

St. Naul's started the stronger of the two with Stephen Griffin kicking two impressive points inside the first five minutes.

Glenfin then replied with two points from the feet of Stephen Carr and Conor Mc Bride respectively.

St. Naul's then pulled back a two point lead but a purple patch from Glenfin proved pivotal in the winning of the game as they roared into a five point lead with Stephen Carr goaling as the evergreen Stephen Mc Dermott controlled procedures around the middle third. Karl Mc Glynn, Stephen Carr and Kevin Mc Glynn were also on hand to kick scores.

Stephen Griffin was being well marshalled by Paddy O' Connor but managed to kick two points to claw Glenfin back to touching distance.

However county minor Karl Mc Glynn then ghosted through the middle before cannoning to the back of the St.Naul's net.

Griffin then replied with two points in injury time to reduce their deficit to four points heading into the break.

St. Naul's once more opened on the front foot with John Rose and Edward Kane kicking two points.

McBride and Griffin then traded scores before Mc Dermott kicked two fine long range scores to settle his side into the second half.

Shane Conneely replied for St. Naul's before Daniel Mc Glynn finished smartly to the back of the net.

Karl Mc Glynn followed this up with a well taken point before John Rose and Griffin kicked scores for the Mountcharles men. Carr and substitute Ciaran Brady replied with two fine points for Glenfin.

St. Naul's then staged an impressive comeback to frighten the Glenfin men with Griffin and Edward Kane pointing before Griffin calmly slotted home a penalty.

With Glenfin's lead cut to two points, St.Naul's were awarded a a close range free in the dying moments and Griffin opting for goal.

Glenfin managed to clear their lines and work their way up the field with Frank Mc Glynn fisting over to seal the victory.

GLENFIN: A Walsh, D Carr, J Harkin, G Herron, D Mc Glynn(1-0), F Mc Glynn (0-1), P O' Connor, H Foy, S Mc Dermott (0-2), Karl Mc Glynn (1-2), J Morrow (0-1), G Dorrian, Stephen Carr (0-3), Kevin Mc Glynn (1-1), C Mc Bride(0-2). Subs: Gavin McDermott for Hugh Foy, Michael Mc Glynn for Conor McBride, Conor Ward for Kevin McGlynn, Ciaran Brady (0-1) for Karl McGlynn.





ST NAUL’S: Christopher Burke; Conor McBrearty, Enda Lynch, Karl Rose; Stuart Johnston (0-1), Edward Kane (0-2), Brendan McCole (0-1); Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin (0-1); John Rose (0-2), Cathal Lowther, Stephen Griffin (1-6, 1-0 pen, 4f); Barry Rose (0-3), Shane Conneely, Conor Gavigan.