Two quick goals enough to send Naomh Columba to easy win over Naomh Brid

MICHAEL MURPHY INTERMEDIATE B CHAMPIONSHIP

Naomh Columba 2-15

Naomh Brid 0-8

A point after 20 seconds by Christopher Price was a bright opening for Naomh Brid but before two minutes were on the clock Tadhg McGinley and Jamie McNern had goals for the home side (the latter a bit fortunate as he was going for a point, but it dipped under the crossbar).

By half-time, with Ronan O'Hare impressing, Naomh Columba were 2-5 to 0-4 ahead and there was no let up in the second half as the home side were just too strong in all departments.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Colm McElroy; Gerard McNern, Stephen Callaghan, Hugh Doherty; James Heeney, Kenneth Byrne, Rory Jones (0-1); Brian McGinley (0-1), Colijn McNelis (0-4,2f); Tadhg McGinley (1-2), Eddie Curran (0-1), Ronan O'Hare (0-3); Aidan Gillespie, Jamie McNern (1-3), Damien McBrearty. Subs., Ronan Jones for G McNern; Michael Lyons for D McBrearty; Ryan Kennedy for Curran; Mark Cannon for A Gillespie; John Kelly for B McGinley.

NAOMH BRID: Dermot McCafferty; Lee Doherty, Ricky Walsh, Liam Duffy; Philip Quinn (0-1), Micheal Travers, Mickey Quinn; Stephen Walls, Pauric McDaid (0-3,3f); Billy Harron (0-1), Stephen McDaid (0-1,f), Christopher Price (0-1); Callum McGrory (0-1), Craig McGrory, Adam McClay. Subs., Gareth McMurray and Pete Walsh.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (St. Naul's).