Naomh Muire win the curtain-raiser at the Burn Road

Darren Gallagher’s goal in the early stages of the second half helped Naomh Muire to a deserved victory over Termon in Saturday evening’s Senior B championship clash at the Burn Road.



Termon . . . 0-6

Naomh Muire . . . 1-9

The curtain-raiser to the senior game was level at half time, 0-6 apiece.

But the visitors, managed by Paul McBride, kept Termon scoreless in the second half, despite playing into a stiff breeze after the restart.

Gallagher’s goal may have been the crucial score but Sean McCafferty also deserves special mention, kicking seven points over the hour, including all six of his team’s first half points.

McCafferty gave a wonderful display of free-taking while there were also good performances from Owenie McGarvey at midfield and Paul Gallagher at half-forward.

For Termon, Eoin Doherty, Brian Alcorn and Kian Doherty in defence, all played well.

TERMON: Conor Tinney; JR McDaid, Anton Friel, Kian Doherty; Alan Duggara, Joe O’Donnell, Alfie Doogan; Declan Sweeney (0-1), Barry Gallagher; Brendan McKelvey, Jimmy McElwaine, Brian Alcorn (0-2); Eoin Doherty (0-2, 2f), Paul Mallon (0-1), Barry Nelis.

Subs used: Thomas Cullen, Gavin Gorman, John Sandilands.

NAOMH MUIRE: Lee Boyle; Maurice McBride, Charlie Doherty, Ronan Duffy; Thomas Devenney, Seamus Ferry, Conor White; Darren Gallagher (1-0), Owenie McGarvey; Paul Gallagher, Sean McCafferty (0-7, 5f, 1’45), Francis Gallagher; Hugh Boyle, Darren Sweeney, Ciaran McGinley (0-1).

Subs: Daniel Sharkey for H. Boyle (24), Neil Anthony O’Donnell (0-1) for P Gallagher (42), Laurence Coyle for Duffy (45), Hugh McGeady for White (50), Ciaran Gallagher for Sweeney, John McGarvey for O McGarvey (57)

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhanada).