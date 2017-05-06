McCormick the star man as Termon defeat Naomh Muire

Quarter-finalists last year, Termon got their Senior Championship campaign off to a winning start on Saturday night with a two-point win over Naomh Muire at Burn Road.



Termon . . . 1-12

Naomh Muire . . . 1-10

Enda McCormick was the star of the show for Hugh Harkin’s side, hitting 1-6 of his team’s total.

A county minor last year, McCormick was again hugely impressive and his goal in the first half gave Termon a lead they would hold to the finish.

For Naomh Muire, it was a gutsy display and given the fact that they managed to stay in touch with their opponents throughout the second half, they could so easily have denied Termon the win.

Termon might have been the better side, but Naomh Muire refused to lie down and by the mid-point of the second half, there was just a point between the teams, 1-9 to 1-8.

However, Termon finished strong and it was fitting that Enda McCormick kicked their final score to stretch their lead out to two, when he sent over a pressure free from 45 metres.

McCormick’s goal came on 24 minutes and put his team 1-3 to 0-5 to the good. His strike to the net came at the end of a flowing move which saw him set up by Jimmy Gallagher.

Up until then, Naomh Muire had enjoyed the better of things and points from Sean Yank Boyle, Padraig McCafferty, Paul Yank Boyle and Brian Gillespie had the scoreboard clicking.

Termon led by a point at the break, 1-5 to 0-7 and they hit four unanswered points after the restart to go 1-9 to 0-7 in front.

However, Naomh Muire hit back with a goal of their own. Paul Yan Boyle showed coolness in front of goal to steer the ball into the bottom corner after taking a pass from Daniel Gallagher.

His brother Sean Yank knocked over a free soon after and suddenly there was just a point in it.

Termon though, got the response they needed and with Aidan Sweeney outstanding at midfield, points from Caolan and Daire McDaid put three between the sides with the game going into the closing stages.

Naomh Muire will point to a couple of poor wides and the black cards issued to Jack Boyle and Harry Harden as significant moments in this game. Certainly Harden’s dismissal on 40 minutes was a blow to the visitors, as he had been very influential in their attack up until then.

Still, they battled to the end and when Paul Yank Boyle kicked a massive point in the dying minutes, his team were just a point behind again, 1-11 to 1-10.

But McCormick steadied the ship again for Termon with an important free to ensure an opening championship win for his team.

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Shane Callaghan, Kevin McDaid, Fiontan O’Flynn; Steve McElwaine, Nathan McElwaine, Kevin McElwaine; Jimmy Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney; Daniel Conaghan, Caolan McDaid (0-2), Johnny McCafferty; Daire McDaid (0-2, 2f), Enda McCormick (1-6, pen, 2f), Ricky Gallagher (0-2).

Subs: Shane Doherty for McCafferty (30), McCafferty for Conaghan (45), James McSharry for Sweeney (64).

NAOMH MUIRE: Hugh Yank Boyle; Patrick Rodgers, Thomas Duffy, Daniel Gallagher; Cian Boyle, Aidi O’Gara, Hugh Martin; Paul Yank Boyle (1-2), Brian Gillespie (0-1); Dara White, Padraig McCafferty (0-1), Daniel Devlin; Harry Harden (0-2, 1f), Sean Yank Boyle (0-4, 2f), Sean Burns.

Subs: Jack Boyle for Burns (b card 17), Tom McHugh for Harden (b card 40).

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada).