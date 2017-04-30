Gaoth Dobhair hold off 14-man Milford to take the points

Gaoth Dobhair warmed up for next weekend's championship joust with Kilcar with a good win away to Milford on Sunday.



Milford . . . 1-12

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 1-16

Gavin McBride was in excellent form against 14-man Milford at Moyle View Park.

The home side got off to a wonderful start and registered five unanswered points in the opening ten minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair gradually worked their way into the game, and they had big displays from Eamon and Peter McGee, while Michael Carroll also caught the eye.

McBride netted a goal, before Milford lost Sean Black to a second yellow after 24 minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair led by a point at the break, and they extended their lead after half-time.

However, Milford kept battling and a Gavin Grier goal brought them back into the mix, before McGettigan missed a goal chance.

That would have put Milford in front, but Mervyn O'Donnell's men survived and a couple of fine late points from Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll saw them pick up the win.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Barry McNulty, Sean Black; Tony McNamee, Paddy Peoples, David Curley; Christopher Barrett, Joey Cullen; Kane Barrett, Pauric Curley, Luke Barrett; Darragh Black, Cathal McGettigan, Gary Merritt. Subs: Martin Doyle, Gavin Grier.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Chris Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, Jamie Reynolds; Odhran McFadden-Ferry, Neil McGee, Niall Friel; Peter McGee, Eamon McGee; Naoise Ó Baoill, Cian Mulligan, Daire Ó Baoill; Neasan MacGiolla Bhride, Gavin McBride, Michael Carroll. Sub: Noel Kelly.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)