Langan kicks last gasp free to give St. Michael's the win

County player Michael Langan kicked a long range match-winning free to give St. Michael’s a dramatic victory over Glenswilly at Pairc Naomh Columba on Sunday.



Glenswilly . . . 2-9

St. Michael’s . . . 2-10

Langan kept his nerve to send his free off a post and over the bar, as St. Michael’s struck late to salvage the win.

In an enthralling encounter, all the goals were scored in the second half.

The sides were level 0-5 to 0-5 at half-time, but Glenswilly got themselves into a strong position with Michael Murphy scoring their opening goal.

Brian McLaughlin got the visitors’ opening goal but Glenswilly, with Ciaran Bonner and Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden, both scoring two points, stayed ahead.

Oisin Langan and Donal McLaughlin were among the scorers for St. Michael’s who got in front with a late Colm McFadden goal.

Then as the game entered eight minutes of injury time, Caoimhin Marley hit back with a goal for Glenswilly who found themselves a point to the good.

However, Colm McFadden equalised with a late point of his own before Michael Langan found the range with almost the final kick of the game to give St. Michael’s the win.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O’Donnell; Ruairi Crawford, Eamonn Ward, Paddy McFadden; Ryan Hunter, Aidan McDevitt, Joe Gibbons; Cathal Gallagher, Ciaran Bonner; Ciaran Gibbons, Caoimhin Marley, Oisin Crawford; Gary McFadden, Michael Murphy, Ryan Diver.

ST. MICHAEL’S: Mark Anthony McGinley; Christopher McElhinney, Michael McGinley, Ruairi Friel; Michael Cannon, Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan; Martin McElhinney, Michael Langan; Keelan McGee, Daniel McLaughlin, Andrew Kelly; Colm McFadden, Brian McLaughlin, Odhran McFadden.