St. Mary's, Convoy ease to victory over Lifford

St. Mary’s, Convoy had little trouble recording a second win in three games in Division Four when they eased to victory against Naomh Padraig, Lifford on Saturday evening.



St. Mary’s, Convoy . . . 1-13

Naomh Padraig, Lifford . . . 0-5

The home side were three points to the good at half-time, despite playing into a very strong breeze in the first half.

They dominated the second half and kept Lifford to just a single point, winning in the end by eleven points.

The only downside of the evening for Convoy was an injury to Peter Blake just before the interval. The half-forward had to be stretchered from the pitch after injuring his knee when he fell awkwardly.

Blake had been among the early scorers for Laurence McMullen’s Convoy who raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead early on. Lifford’s troubles began as early as the second minute when they had full-back Conor Mulhern black-carded following a poor challenge on his man.

Ryan Carlin, James Kee and Darren Bonner all found the range for the home side who also kicked a number of wides as they started strongly.

But Lifford, to their credit, soon settled and Paddy McGee kicked a couple of delightful scores, along with some well taken frees, to keep his team in touch.

Naomh Padraig, Lifford

But they’ll have been hugely disappointed with their second half return. They managed just a single point, a free from McGee who incidentally, was their only scorer over the hour.

In contrast, Convoy carried a major threat coming forward and they could even afford to miss a second half penalty, such was their dominance on the scoreboard. Lifford keeper, Shaun McBrearty made a magnificent save from Anthony Browne’s penalty. However, McBrearty could do little as Darren Bonner finished to the net on 48 minutes.

It meant there was to be no way back for Lifford who ended the game with ten men when Johnny Mahon was shown a second yellow card right at the finish.

St. Mary’s Convoy: Sean Patton; Liam Prunty, Caolan Gillen, Kyle Harper; Conor Rodgers, Emmett Patterson, Brian McNamee; James Kee (0-1), Anthony Browne (0-3, 2f); Michael Ayton, Peter Blake (0-1), Anthony Bogle (0-1); Darren Bonner (1-4, 4f), Paul O’Leary, Ryan Carlin (0-1).

Subs: Kevin Bonner (0-2) for Blake (29), Laurence McMullen for K. Bonner (34), John Anthony McMullen for Ayton (48), Kevin McNamee for J McMullen (55 b-card).

Naomh Padraig, Lifford: Shaun McBrearty; Keenan Gallagher, Conor Mulhern, Gary Van Beck; Caolan Doherty, Johnny Mahon, Jack Mahon; Paul Lynch, Jordan Nelson; Declan Lafferty, Steven Devine, Kevin Lynch; Laurence Crossan, Paddy McGee (0-5, 3f), Shane Brennan.

Subs: Damien Tourish for Gallagher (2 mins, b-card), Mark McGavigan for Jack Mahon (56), Aidan Gill for Lafferty (57).

Referee: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar).