All County League fixtures for this coming weekend

Here's a round-up of this weekend's fixtures in the Donegal All County Leagues.

A number of clubs are also involved in the Donegal finals of Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta which take place in Cloughaneely this weekend.

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Termon, Termon V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: James Connors

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Moville 19:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 15:00, Ref: John Farren

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 17:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 17:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:30, Ref: Val Murray

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Na Rossa 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Ardara 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: Ciaran Molloy

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Termon, Termon V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Owen Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Moville 17:30, Ref: Gabrielle O?donnell

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Don Langan

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 13:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Fri, 28 Apr,

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

MINOR SECTION 1

Wed, 26 Apr,

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

DIVISION1

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC

UNDER 16S DIV 2

Sat, 29 Apr,

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 29 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC

Hurling U14s Division 1

Thu, 27 Apr,

Thu, 27 Apr, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Apr, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 27 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 2 League

Mon, 01 May,

Mon, 01 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Mon, 01 May,

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Conáil 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Fri, 28 Apr,

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Wed, 26 Apr,

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr,

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC

Inishowen U12s Go Games

Tue, 25 Apr,

Tue, 25 Apr, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Apr, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Apr, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 25 Apr, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Steelstown 19:00, Ref: TBC

Inishwowen Under 16s League

Fri, 28 Apr,

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 28 Apr, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Division 1 League

Mon, 01 May,

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Termon 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Gaoth Dobhair V Convoy 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2

Mon, 01 May,

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Robert Emmets 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Glenswilly 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2

Mon, 01 May,

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 01 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 26 Apr,

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 26 Apr,

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 26 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Div 1 Minor League Final

Tue, 25 Apr,

Tue, 25 Apr, Venue: Convoy, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Comortas Peile Sinsear

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Dungloe V Glenfin 16:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Cloughaneely V Ardara 17:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Comortas Peile Soisear

Sun, 30 Apr,

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, St Naul's V Fanad Gaels 13:00, Ref: George Montgomory

Sun, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Cloughaneely V Dungloe 14:30, Ref: Don Langan

Under 14s lLeague Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: TBC, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC