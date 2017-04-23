Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Columba continue to lead the way

Aodh Ruadh ease to another win

Aodh Ruadh . . . 6-24 Cloughaneely . . . 0-8

Glenea United duty and injury saw Cloughaneely shorn of 11 regular starters, but Aodh Ruadh showed absolutely no mercy as they ripped the visitors asunder in this one-sided clash in Fr Tierney Park.

This affair was well over by half-time as the rampant Ballyshannon boys cruised to a 3-14 to 0-2 lead -the goals coming from Seamus Kane, Philip Patton and David McGurrin.

It did not get any better for the men from the north-west in the second half as Aodh Ruadh tacked on three more goals, two from Paddy Gillespie and the other one from the bustling Seamus Kane.

John Fitzgerald hit a few points in reply for the losers but there was never any doubting the outcome of this matter.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Philip Patton (1-8, 4f), Seamus Kane (2-3), David McGurrin (1-3), David Dolan (0-5), Peter Boyle (0-2f), Jason Granaghan (0-1), Eamon McGrath (0-1), Nathan Boyle (0-1)

Cloughaneely scorers: John Fitzgerald (0-6, 5f), Declan McGarvey (0-2, 1f).

Naomh Columa too strong for Malin

Naomh Columba. . . 3-8 Malin . . . 0-10



Oh what a difference a missed penalty can make as Malin ruefully reflect after this closely fought affair in Pairc na nGael.

For with the home side leading by 1-6 to 0-6 in the 42nd minute, Paul McLaughlin’s shot just missed the target.

But, to add insult to injury, the youthful and lively Glen lads struck back for two killer goals in two minutes.

Ryan Gillespie and Pauric O’Neill grabbed the all-important goals and the result was never in any real doubt thereafter.

The winners led by 1-4 to 0-3 at half-time with veteran Anthony Kelly and Paul McLaughlin working hard to keep Malin in touch.

Their goal came from a penalty converted by Martin Cunningham as their winning run continues.

Naomh Columba scorers:

Ryan Gillespie (1-3 ,2f), Pauric O’Neill (1-3), Martin Cunningham (1-0 pen), Pauric Cunningham (0-1f), Paddy Byrne (0-1f),

Malin scorers: Anthony Kelly (0-3, 2f), Christopher McLaughlin (0-1), Paul McLaughlin (0-3, 1f), Dan McDaid (0-2) Gary Farren (0-1).

Good win for Killybegs

Killybegs . . . 2-10

Termon . . . 1-9

Home side Killybegs had to come from behind deep in the second half to eke out a victory over Termon in a close run affair at Fintra.

In truth, their final goal puts a slightly misleading complexion on matters as it came in the 60th minute from substitute Evan Broderick - but crucially sealed matters.

And despite a promising first half where they led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the interval thanks to a Daniel O’Keeney goal, it took a well-struck effort from substitute Brendan McGuire to level matters five minutes from time.

For Termon, Enda McCormack was particularly accurate from play and frees, and he also cooly converted a penalty in the opening minutes of the second half.

That signalled a productive 20 minutes for the visitors who tacked on five points to lead by 1-9 to 1-8 with five minutes remaining.

But late points from McGuire and Hugh McFadden edged it for the Fishermen before Broderick’s decisive late goal.

Killybegs scorers: Daniel O’Keeney (1-1), Evan Broderick (1-0), Hugh McFadden (0-3f), John Ban Gallagher (0-3), Eoghan Ban Gallagher (0-1), Pauric Gallagher (0-1), Brendan McGuire (0-1)

Termon scorers: Enda McCormack (1-85f), Jimmy Gallagher (0-1).

Late goals the key for Glenfin

Buncrana . . . 0-10

Glenfin . . . 2-6

A storming final quarter surge from Glenfin turned a seven points defecit into a valuable two points away victory.

The home side had the better of the exchanges for three quarters of this tie in Scarvey.

But two goals from Michael and Kevin McGlynn in the final quarter turned this match completely on its head as Buncrana were leading by 0-9 to 0-2 by the 45th minute.

The home side had a relatively prosperous opening half and led by 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time thanks to some well executed efforts from the lively William McLaughlin (0-2) Kevin Tracey (0-2) and a Caolan McGonagle point.

Glenfin replied with points from Ciaran Brady and a Stephen Carr free.

And their scoring famine continued until those late but deadly goals that fashioned a major turnaround.

Buncrana scorers: Caolan McGonagle (0-3) William McLaughlin (0-2), Kevin Tracey (0-2), Ryan McElhinney (0-1), Oisin Doherty (0-1), John Campbell (0-1)

Glenfin scorers: Michael McGlynn (1-1), Kevin McGlynn (1-0), Frank McGlynn (0-1), Gary Dorrian (0-1), Stephen McDermott (0-1), Stephen Carr (0-1f), Ciaran Brady (0-1).