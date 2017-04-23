McGrath fists the insurance point as Ardara beat MacCumhaill's

Ardara got back to winning ways following last weekend’s surprise home defeat to Killybegs with a four points win over MacCumhaills in Division Two in Ballybofey.

Sean MacCumhaill’s . . . 1-11

Ardara . . . .2-12

C J and John Ross Molloy scored the goals for Adrian Brennan’s side in a cracking contest on the wide open spaces of MacCumhaill Park.

Both goals were scored in the opening ten minutes as the boys from the south west got off to a dream start.

Stephen Mulligan, Gary Wilson and Aaron Kelly raised the MacCumhaill’s white flags.

Lorcan O’Donnell, C J Molloy, Kelvin Slowey and Gareth Concarr hit the points for Ardara who led 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

C J Molloy kicked the first point of the second half to extend the Ardara lead out to seven.

But with Pauric Patton leading the MacCumhaill’s charge and Stephen Mulligan in form from placed balls, the locals were clinging on.

And they were back in the game when Aaron Kelly, after a good move, hit the Ardara net after his initial shot was well saved by Cathal Gallagher.



Goal

The goal reduced the margin to three and it was down to two shortly after when Barney Lafferty hit a fine point.

And it was nip and tuck from then to the finish with Gareth Concarr and Benny McLaughlin and Stephen O’Reilly and Brendan McNelis trading points.

McLaughlin and Kieran Breslin exchanged scores before Darren O’Leary made it a three point game in the closing minutes.

But Ardara were not going to be caught and Paddy McGrath fisted the insurance point in injury for a four point win.

MACCUMHAILLS: Chris Patton; Conor Griffin, Martin Gallagher, Joe Dunnion; Ronan McMenamin, John Lynch, Aaron Kelly (1-0); Gary Dunnion, Stephen O’Reilly (0-1); Rory Dunleavy, Benny McLaughlin (0-2 1f), Adam Lynch; Gary Wilson (0-2 1f), Stephen Mulligan (0-4 4f), Padraic Patton Subs: Brian Patton for A Lynch, h/t, Barney Lafferty (0.-1) for Stephen Mulligan, 40, Darren O’Leary (0-1) for Ronan McMenamin, 50 .

ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher; Kelvin Slowey (0-1), Kenny Doherty, Nicolas Maguire; Paddy McGrath (0-1), Johnny Herron, John Ross Molloy (1-1); Brendan McNelis (0-1), Simon Breslin; Paul Waters, Gareth Concarr (0- 3 3f), Kieron Breslin (0.1), Peter McHugh, C.J Molloy (1-3 2f), Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1). Subs: Declan Gavigan for S Breslin, 25; Kevin Breslin for P McHugh.