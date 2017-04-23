Five wins from five for leaders St. Naul's

St. Naul's made it five wins from five games when they trounced Letterkenny Gaels in Division Three on Sunday.

Fanad Gaels stay in touch following a comfortable win over Red Hughs.

Shaun the Yank on song for Naomh Muire

Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle kicked six points and Daniel Devlin scored the goal as Naomh Muire made it three wins from three games with a good victory away to Naomh Brid.

Naomh Brid . . . 1-10

Naomh Muire . . . 1-14

The men from the Lower Rosses led by two at half-time, 1-6 to 1-4. Darragh Brogan who top-scored for Naomh Brid with 1-6, scored the goal for the locals.

Naomh Muire scorers: Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle (0-6), Daniel Devlin (1-0), Darragh White, Harry Harden, Jack Boyle(0-2) each, Paddy McCafferty and Paul ‘Yank’ Boyle (0-1) each.

Naomh Brid: Darragh Brogan (1-6), Calum Gallahgher, John McCafferty(0-2) each.

Moville big winners over Naomh Ultan

Moville . . . 3-13

Naomh Ultan . . . 2-9

John McGeady, Cathal McLaughlin and Michael Barr scored the goals as Moville came from behind to claim the points from their clash with Naomh Ultan, in Carrick,

Naomh Ultan had the better of the first half and led by two points, 1-5 to 0-6, at half-time. Alan Lyons scored the Naomh Ultan goal.

Naomh Ultan extended their lead out to three points on the resumption.

But Moville upped their game and were the better outfit in the second half with McGeady and McLaughlin, on his senior debut netting the goals. They had the points wrapped up long before the finish.

Michael Barr and Daniel Gallagher scored late goals.

Moville scorers: Danny Murphy (0-5, 4f), Micheal Barr (1-2, 1f), John McGeady (1-1), Cathal McLaughlin (1-1), Ciaran Diver (0-2) James Henry, Joe Mcbride (0-1) each.

Naomh Ultan: Cian Kennedy (0-6, 3f) Alan Lyons (1-0), Daniel Gallagher (1-1) Peter Alvey, Aidan Duffy (0-1) each.

Burt too strong for Downings

Burt . . . 2-11

Downings. . .0-8

Last season's Intermediate champions Burt proved too strong for last season's Junior champions Downings, in Hibernian Park, Burt.

Aided by a stiff breeze in the first half, Burt played some swift counter-attacking football to run up an 0-8 to 0-2 half-time lead .

Christopher McDermott scored the first of the Burt goals and Conor Harkin scored the second from the penalty spot late on.

Lorcan Connor, Jamie Lee McBride Gary Bán McClafferty and Danny McBride scored the Downings second half points.

Burt scorers: S McHugh (0-1), P McHugh (0-2), C Dowds, M Coyle (0-1), J Boyle (0-4, 3f), C Harkin (1-0, penalty), C McDermott (1-3).

Downings: Jamie Lee McBride (0-1), Gary Bán McClafferty (0-1), L Connor (0-5f) D McBride (0-1).



St Nauls hit Letterkenny Gaels for six

St. Naul's . . . 6-17

Letterkenny Gaels . . . 1-10

St Nauls maintained top spot in Division Three when they eased to a comfortable win over Letterkenny Gaels, in Mountcharles.

Powered on by the dynamic duo of Stuart Johnston and John Rose and the scoring power of Stephen Griffin, the St Nauls men never looked in danger.

Stephen Griffin hit 1-2 in the middle of the first half to set St Nauls on their way.

St Nauls scorers: Stephen Griffin (2-8), Shane Conneely (1-2) Brendan McCole (1-2), Stuart Johnston (1-2), John Rose (1-1), Barry Rose and Gavin Mulreany (0-1).

Letterkenny Gaels: Cormac Cannon (0-5), Pearse McLoughlin (1-0), Ciaran Lynch (0-2), Shane Graham, Shane McGlade, Sean McDonagh (0-1) each.

Fanad go second

Gaeil Fhanada . . . 1-14

Red Hughs . . . 1-4

Seami ‘Nanny’ Friel hit nine points as Gaeil Fhanada ran out comfortable home winners over Red Hughs.

The result means Gaeil Fhanada are second in the table, two points behind the leaders St. Naul's.

Red Hughs remains bottom, with Downings.

Naomh Muire are two points further back, but they have two games less played.

Gaeil Fhanada scorers; Jimmy Coyle (1-1),Seami Nanny Friel (0-9, 6f, 1 45). Michael Sweeney (0-3), Paddy Heraghty (0-1).