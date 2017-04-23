Naomh Colmcille and Urris record notable wins in Division 4

Naomh Colmcille made it two wins from two when they recorded a great victory away to Na Rossa in Division 4 of the All County League on Saturday evening.

The men from Newtowncunningham won by 1-11 to 0-8.

It was one of only two games played in Division 4 on Saturday evening. In the other game, Urris proved way too strong for Robert Emmetts, winning by 2-19 to 1-5.

The game between Naomh Padraig, Muff and St. Mary’s, Convoy was postponed.

Naomh Colmcille travelled to Dooey having won their opening match at Naomh Padraig, Lifford a fortnight ago.

Kieran Devine scored a goal late in the game to help Naomh Colmcille to victory. Daniel Clarke top-scored for the winners with six points while Willie Gillespie hit three points. Their other scorers were Lee Toland, Michael Lynch and Oran Hilley.

It’s another good result for Naomh Colmcille who join Na Rossa at the top of the table on four points. Paul Friel, Ricky Hegarty and Daniel Clarke were among their best performers in this victory.

Meanwhile, Urris picked up their first league win of the campaign with a comfortable 2-19 to 1-5 victory at home to Robert Emmetts.

They led 1-8 to 0-3 at half-time with Dean Kelly scoring their goal. A second goal following from Brian Doherty and there were some excellent points from Conor Bradley and Mickey Grant. Another notable aspect of the Urris win were the performances of some of the younger players in the squad who have made the step up to senior level. They include Conor O’Donnell, Charlie Doherty and Conor Harkin.

Elsewhere on Saturday night in Division 5, it was a great night for the away clubs. Naomh Columba won away at St. Eunan’s by 1-9 to 2-4; Naomh Conaill won their local derby at Ardara by 3-12 to 1-3 and Glenswilly won at MacCumhaill’s by 2-13 to 3-6.