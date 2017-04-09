Griffin inspires St. Naul's to victory in Fanad

St. Naul’s came good in the closing stages to seal what in the end, was a comfortable win over Fanad Gaels in Traigh a Locha on Sunday.



Gaeil Fhánada . . . 0-5

St. Naul’s . . . 1-10



Fanad were leading 0-5 to 0-4 in the early stages of the second half. However, St. Naul’s scored a goal through the excellent Stephen Griffin and tagged on a string of unanswered scores to run out winners by eight points.

This Division Three game was played in difficult, windy conditions and after a dismal first half, Fanad Gaels led by 0-2 to 0-1 with both home scores coming from Seami Friel. Griffin pointed for St. Naul’s.

A Griffin free drew the sides level early in the second half and after the sides exchanged scores, a long range point from the boot of Michael Sweeney put Fanad 0-5 to 0-4 in front.

The next three possessions were crucial and all three went against Fanad as the ball slipped out of their grasp each time and on each occasions, St. Nauls punished with scores, 1-2 in total. The goal came from Shane Connelly after fine approach play from Barry Griffin. Nauls then hit 4 points in-a-row to close out the game with John Rose and Griffin again chipping in. Fanad tried but couldn't break down a very disciplined St. Nauls backline.

Gaeil Fhánada: Brendan Friel; Frank Sweeney, Jimmy Coyle, Kevin McGonigle; Odhran Shiels, James Gallagher, Mylie McBride; Seami Nanny Friel (0-4, 2f, 1 ‘45), Oisin Shiels; Jonny Friel, Mark Friel, Oisin McFadden; Niall Carr, Paddy Heraghty, Michael Sweeney (0-1).

Subs: Mark McConigley for Brendan Friel (inj), Alan McAteer for Niall Carr, Paddy Carr for Jonny Friel, Aiden Heraghty for Paddy Heraghty, Conor McGonigle for Kevin McGonigle.

St. Naul’s: Gavin Mulreany; Karl Rose, Enda Lynch, Conor McBrearty; Stuart Johnston (0-1), John Rose (0-1), Desmond Roarty; Barry Griffin (0-1), Lee McBrearty; Stephen Griffin (0-4), Conor Gavigan, Barry Rose (0-1); Daniel Breslin, Shane Connelly (1-0), Cathal Lowther (0-2).