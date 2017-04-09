Morrison hits two goals as St. Eunan's defeat Glenswilly

St. Eunan’s maintained their 100 per cent start to their league campaign with a hugely impressive victory over Glenswilly at O’Donnell Park on Sunday.



St. Eunan’s . . . 2-12

Glenswilly . . . 0-7

The excellent Conor Gibbons hit five points and Cillian Morrison marked his return with 2-2 as St. Eunan’s cruised to victory.

For Glenswilly, without Michael Murphy, it was another disappointing day. It’s three games without a win in Division One and in this game, they rarely looked like causing their opponents any problems.

St. Eunan’s were without their county U-21 contingent, as well as Rory Kavanagh. But they dominated the first half and carried a real threat in attack where Gibbons, Paddy McGowan and Morrison stood out.

Kieran Sharkey, back in the St. Eunan’s team at half-forward, was also a major factor in the first half for the home side, supplying no end of ball for the inside line with Morrison in particular, the main benefactor.

Glenswilly started well, with Kealan McFadden kicking an early free. But despite the best efforts of Ciaran Bonner and Caolan Kelly at midfield and the prompting of Aidan McDevitt from centre-half back, Glenswilly struggled to impose themselves.

The game plan of St. Eunan’s worked a treat and by the 15th minute, they were 0-4 to 0-1 in front with Michael Miller, Morrison (0-2) and McGowan their scorers.

Gary McFadden knocked over a second free for Glenswilly but they found scoring opportunities difficult to create as St. Eunan’s continued to boss the game. Two McGowan frees and another fine score from Gibbons stretched their lead out to six points, 0-8 to 0-2, at half-time.

It got even better for the home side on the restart when Morrison struck for a fine individual goal. Conor Moore won possession on half-way and played the ball up the left wing for Morrison to collect. The forward beat his man and bore down on goal before squeezing the ball low in past keeper O’Donnell.

Glenswilly were almost in for a goal at the other end but Kealan McFadden had to be content with a point after Cathal Gallagher had palmed the ball onto the crossbar.

Gary McFadden knocked over two frees for Glen, but St. Eunan’s were never in trouble and two scores from Gibbons helped them into a 1-10 to 0-5 lead going into the final quarter.

Morrison scored his second goal on 49, flicking the ball just over the line after a Gibbons effort dropped short.

That was enough to kill off the challenge of a Glenswilly side who managed just two points from play over the hour.

St. Eunan’s: Blake Forkan; Conor Moore, Sean Hensey, Conor Parke; Oisin Toal, Darragh Mulgrew (0-1), Barry McGeehin; John Haran, Eamonn Doherty; Paddy McGowan (0-3, 2f), Conor Gibbons (0-5, 1f), Michael Miller (0-1); Kieran Sharkey, Lee McMonagle, Cillian Morrison (2-2).

Subs: Brian McIntyre for Miller (51), Kevin Kealy for McGeehin (57), Odhran McGinley for McGowan (58).

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer, Eamonn Ward, Paddy McFadden; Ryan Hunter, Aidan McDevitt, Conor Boyce; Caolan Kelly, Ciaran Bonner; Oisin Crawford (0-1), Cathal Gallagher, Joe Gibbons; Gary McFadden (0-3, 3f), Kealan McFadden (0-3, 2f), Caoimhin Marley.

Subs: Leon Kelly for Marley (half time), Paddy Diver for Hunter (41), Ciaran Hunter for G McFadden (51)

Referee: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh).