First games of the new season in Division Four

The first matches in the new All County League Division Four campaign were played on Saturday evening.

Three games took place and there were opening day wins for Na Rossa, Naomh Padraig, Muff and Naomh Colmcille.

Naomh Padraig, Muff's victory away to Urris was certainly a notable result. The home side led by two points at half time but Naomh Padraig turned things around in the second half to win by a point, 0-10 to 0-9.

James Breslin, who has moved up to the senior team having done well at minor level last season, scored three frees. There was also a good display from another young player, Eunan Mullen, who scored a brilliant point with his first piece of possession on his senior debut.

Urris are one of the favourites for promotion from Division Four this year, so they will be disappointed with this losing start.

Elswhere on Saturday evening, Na Rossa survived a wonderful second half fight-back to record a narrow win against St. Mary's of Convoy.

Na Rossa led by 2-7 to 0-3 after dominating the first half. Caolan Bonner and John Paul McCready scored the Na Rossa goals and McCready, John Paul Breslin, Bonner and Conor McCahill posted the points for the men from the Rosses.

However, they would hit only two points in the second half as St. Mary's got the scoreboard ticking. They got a goal from a penalty through Anthony Browne to get right back in the game.

The visitors however, just came up short in the end with Na Rossa winning by 2-9 to 1-10.

In Lifford, Naomh Colmcille defeated Naomh Padraig by five points, winning 2-11 to 1-9.

The Newtowncunningham club looked to be well on their way to victory at half time when they led 1-7 to 0-2. However, Naomh Padraig started the second half in whirlwind fashion and a goal from Patrick McGee and a string of points from Kevin McBrearty got them back to within a point, 1-7 to 1-6.

Naomh Colmcille though, had enough quality to push on for the win with Ciaran Devine scoring 1-1 from midfield and Matthew Crossan converting a number of frees. They also brought on Michael Lynch for the closing stages and he knocked over two frees to help his team to the win.

For Naomh Padraig, it was a good performance, despite the defeat, and there were plenty of positives to take from their display.