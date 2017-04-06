Donegal fail to get fines for melees in Cavan and Tyrone games overturned

Donegal have failed to get the €5,000 in fines imposed for altercations in their Allianz League games against Cavan and Tyrone overturned following an appeal.

The Central Hearings Committee of the GAA upheld the €2,000 fines imposed on both Donegal and Cavan at a hearing in Croke Park on Monday night.

Both Donegal and Cavan appealed against the fines being proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA.

But their appeals fell on deaf ears and the €2,000 fine stands.

Donegal chairman Sean Dunnion confirmed that the appeal failed and he also confirmed that Donegal withdrew their appeal against the €3,000 fine proposed from the fracas that marred their recent meeting with Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal were represented at Monday night’s hearing by the county’s Central Council representative Seamus O’Domhnaill.

Tyrone were fined €2,000 for their part in the MacCumhaill Park fracas.