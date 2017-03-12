Round up: Good day for the away sides in Division Three

The opening weekend of the new All County League GAA season got off to a disappointing start after Saturday night’s opening game was abandoned.

The match in Division Three between Naomh Muire and Red Hughs had to be stopped after 14 minutes at The Banks due to floodlight failure (see story elsewhere).

Here's a round-up of the games that went ahead on Sunday.



Naomh Brid . . 0-7

St. Naul's . . 0-11

This local derby, played at Mundy's Field in Ballyshannon, was a close game and Naomh Brid led by a point at half time, 0-4 to 0-3.

However, after playing against a stiff breeze in the first half, St. Naul's gained control after the break with Daniel Brennan hitting three good points having opened the scoring early on.

Stuart Johnston, who had a good game at half back, knocked over a fine score and Lee McBrearty kicked a quality point as St. Naul's pushed on for the victory.

For Naomh Brid, Shane Walsh was among their impressive performers, but he went off injured in the closing stages. They might feel this was a game that got away from them, having created some decent opportunities only to be wasteful at times in front of goal.

Moville . . . 0-7

Fanad Gaels . . .1-8

Fanad Gaels came good in the second half to pick up an opening day win away to Moville on Sunday.

The home side got off to the better start and were three points to the good inside five minutes.

Fanad hit back with two Seimi Nani Friel points but Moville were in front at half-time by four points, 0-6 to 0-2.

The visitors gained control at the turnaround and after Mark Friel and Michael Sweeney raised white flags, Sweeney struck for the Fanad goal to put his team 1-5 to 0-6 in front going into the final stages.

Moville did their best to get back into the game but disappointingly for them, they managed only a single score in the second half. Points from Friel and Niall Carr saw Fanad home.

Downings. . . 0-05

Letterkenny Gaels . . 1-06

Yesterday's game, played in windy conditions was certainly no classic as both teams were guilty of numerous wides.

The Gaels were first to score with Ciaran Lynch pointing twice in the opening minutes of the game with two fine scores from play before Eric Roberts for the hosts put them on the scoreboard. Points were traded between John Doran for the Gaels and Gary Mc Clafferty from Downings before half time.

The opening minutes of the second half mirrored the first but this time it was Downings who registered two early points from the boot of Ben McBride and Gary 'Ban' with the next two scores coming from Ciaran Lynch and Cormac Cannon with a 13m free.

The Gaels were kept in the game after their keeper Shane Graham pulled off two point blank saves from the attacking Downings forwards. Within minutes Paddy Doherty blasted past the Downings keeper after a goal mouth scramble.

The same player added a point to put the Gaels further in front.

With the clock ticking Downings scored another point.

Then there was drama right at the finish when referee Tony Gallagher awarded Downings a penalty in injury time. However, the penalty was put wide by Gary 'Ban' Mc Clafferty.