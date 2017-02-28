Letterkenny Gaels Ballad Group make club history

Last Saturday night in Glenswilly, Letterkenny Gaels Ballad group made Club history when they won the Baileád Ghrúpa section in the Scór Sinsear county finals. The group comprising Katrina Patton, Niamh Hanley, Méabh Ní Chathail, Clíona Conaghan and Bairbre Uí Chathail relied on a richness and diversity of harmonies in their two ballads, Casadh Cam na Feadarnaigh and Siúil a Rún.

The ladies will be representing Letterkenny Gaels and Donegal in the Ulster semi final of Scór Sinsir in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone on Sunday 12th March commencing at 5pm.

Also on the night, Brian Sweeney's wonderful short play "The AGM" was very well received by the audience. The drama group of Bernie Frain, Brighdín Carr, Garry Coll, Celine Bradley and a collection of various Sweeneys - Brian, Sheila and Noel had tweaked the script, bringing it to new heights. Regrettably, they were pipped at the post by Gaoth Dobhair.

Photo caption:

Letterkenny Gaels Ballad Group: Bairbre Uí Chathail, Méabh Ní Chathail, Clíona Conaghan, Niamh Hanley and Katrina Patton who will represent Donegal in the Ulster semi final of Scór Sinsir in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone on Sunday 12th March.