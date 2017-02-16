GAA ambassador role for 1992 captain Anthony Molloy

Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy is set to take on an ambassadorial role for Donegal GAA.

The first Donegal man to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand in Croke Park to claim the coveted Sam Maguire Cup, and to declare to the world that Sam was for the Hills, Molloy is in discussion with GAA officials here on the role of being the county’s first ambassador.

His pending appointment has been confirmed by Donegal chairman Sean Dunnion who said the key role of the ambassador will centre on fundraising.

“We have had discussions with Anthony and we received approval from the county executive to have further discussions with him,” the chairman told the Democrat.

Those discussions are currently ongoing between the 1992 All- Ireland winner and the county treasurer. However, it is expected the appointment will be confirmed shortly.



Fundraising

Mr. Dunnion said the main priority for the county in terms of fundraising, is to raise the necessary finance to complete the county’s new training centre in Convoy.

The board are awaiting news on a planning application before Donegal County Council for new clubrooms and dressing rooms at the facility.

Anthony Molloy is excited about his new role and said he’s looking forward to getting down to business.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the new role and getting started,” he told the Democrat.

“It is an exciting time for Donegal GAA and the Donegal brand has become a huge one. I’m looking forward to getting that brand out there and reaping the rewards for the county.

“There are plenty of opportunities out there and I’m looking forward to getting out there and identifying and maximising those opportunities. ”

Anthony will be a member of the travelling party with the Donegal senior team for the six-day trip to New York in April.

Sean Dunnion said the appointment of an ambassador means that plans for a full-time commercial and marketing manager have been shelved.

Donegal advertised the position last summer with the job carrying a salary of €25,000+.

Interviews for the position were held in Croke Park in the Autumn and a number of people were interviewed.

However, it has since been decided not to fill the commercial and marketing position and appoint an ambassador instead.

Meanwhile, Sean Dunnion has also confirmed that Donegal are awaiting confirmation on whether their planning application for the new clubrooms at the training centre in Convoy is successful or not.

Tomorrow week, Friday February 24th, is the date the council are to make known their decision on the application.

If the council give the plans the thumbs up, the project will immediately go out to tender and all going well on that front, it is hoped to begin work on the €1.5 million development around July or August.