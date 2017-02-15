All the news from Donegal's GAA clubs

The new club season is almost upon us so there's plenty happening on the GAA club scene around Donegal.

Here's a round up of all the news from the county's GAA clubs.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for last week were 7-3-2-1-8-6-4-5. Eugene and Ciara Moy matched 4 numbers and won €60 Jackpot this week is €5300 Can all outstanding matches in the Tommy Herron Memorial handball league be played before the annual presentation night on Feb. 18th.

The annual presentation buffet night is on Saturday in Harkin’s, Brocagh at 9 pm.

The Daniel Callaghan tournament is going very well with the final scheduled for Saturday.

The senior team start their year off with a home game against Glenswilly in the Gaeltacht on Sunday, Feb. 26th at 11.30am.

Well done to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal senior team who had a great victory over Roscommon.

URRIS

The defibrillator is now available to the general public at the clubhouse in Straid in an outdoor cabinet to the left of the clubhouse front door.

MATCH "N" WIN numbers drawn last Thursday were 8, 15, 21, 22. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Colin Davis, Square Bar, Kathleen Devlin, Boharna, John J Friel, Dunaff, Neil and Carmel Mc Laughlin, Isle of Doagh, Emma Mc Laughlin, Magheramore.

Good luck to all from the club taking part in Scor Sinsir in Muff Hall this Friday (February 17th} at 7pm.

TÍR CHONAILL GAELS

The Club will be hosting a social and presentation night on Saturday 11th March in Kelly’s in Hendon (formally The Gallery). Special Guest will be Donegal legend Anthony Molloy.

The club would like to congratulate the London on a brilliant 2-16 to 0-16 over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park, on Sunday. A particular mention goes to our very own captain Liam Gavaghan on his man of the match performance which saw him bag 6 points on the day. Well done to all involved.

The club were delighted to welcome Donegal star Eamon McGee to their Youth and Junior Training Sessions last Friday night. Despite the wintery conditions there was a great attendance at Harrow-on-the-Hill training ground.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

Sunday was a good day results wise for the county footballers and hurlers. Marty O’Reilly scored three brilliant and vital points as the senior footballers overcame Roscommon by a point in Dr. Hyde Park. In O’Donnell Park Lee Henderson, Jamsie Donnelly, Del Laverty and Jamie De Ward were part of the senior hurling side that ran out comfortable winners over Louth in their first game of the Allianz League.

Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website.

There was no winner of this week's Lotto. The numbers drawn were 8, 19, 24 and 30.

There was one match three winner of €150, Marian Bonar and Margaret Gallagher, Clochan.

ROBERT EMMETTS

There was no jackpot winner or match three winners in last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 18-23-24-26.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1240.

Club membership for 2017 is open and can be paid to any club officer. Membership fee remains the same as previous years. The club extends best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to full health to former club members and players Sam McGirr and Paul Bogan.

BUNCRANA

We were delighted to see Darach O’Connor back playing for Donegal.

Well done to our U16 footballers - Joseph Mc Grenaghan, Matthew Mulholland, Ryan Hegarty and Cathal McNutt - who have made it through to the next round of the Donegal U16 trials.

Well done to all who took part in our Strictly Jiggly which took place over the weekend.

A hurling referees course will take place in the coming weeks. If anyone has an interest in attending this please contact Tommy O'Neill.

Well done to the 2009 boys some of whom were wearing the jersey for the first time against Urris on Saturday in the Illies hall.

MOVILLE

The club's committee, players and members would like to offer their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Tony, John, Maurice and Simon McGeady on the death of their mother Eileen and the wife of our late treasurer Joe McGeady. Ar deis Dé go raibh a hAnam

The county's Scór Sinsir semi final takes place on Friday at the Muff GAA club house at 7pm and the club will be represented by the ballet group, instrumental group, solo singing and the tráth na gceist categories.

The start of the all county division three league for the senior men and reserves is pencilled in for Saturday, March 11th. The first game is against Fanad Gaels at home.

Congratulations to Katherine McLaughlin, Maria Lynch and Shannon Leech who made their debut for the Donegal U13 ladies over the weekend.

Off the field of play the club wishes to congratulate our fellow young playing member Art Parkinson in being nominated for an Oscar and winning a BAFTA for the film Kubo and the two strings in which Art was the lead voice of Kubo. A fantastic achievement Art and hopefully we'll see you back on the field of play for u16s once all the celebrating is over.

The lotto jackpot last week was not won. The €50 winner was Eddie Kelly c/o the bingo. The numbers drawn were 9,10,11,15.

MALIN

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €900. The numbers drawn were 7-6-2-3-5-1-4. The €50 winner was Damien McClean, Malin. Last week’s €50 winner was Philip Bonner, Portlean.

Our Know Your Parish Quiz will take place on Saturday, 25th February from 8.30pm in our Clubhouse. Teams of four with €5 entry per person.

The club will be hosting a Stars in their Eyes in the Malin Hotel on Easter Sunday 16th April.

NAOMH COLUMBA

A massive congratulations to our All Ireland winning Scòr Quiz team of Ronan Gillespie, Vincent Doherty, Lanty Molloy and Darragh Cunningham.

They made the trip to Belfast at the weekend representing our club and county in the Scòr All Ireland Final.

This was the fourth year in a row to win the All-Ireland.

A special thank you also to their mentors John James McLaughlin and Danny Cunningham.

The club presentation and social night takes place on Saturday, March 4th in the Glen Head Tavern.

The minor board are staging a 10K walk/run on Easter Monday starting in Carrick at 2pm

The Club is hosting a Child Protection Course on Thursday in the Clubhouse

The course runs from 7pm to 10:30pm.

Well done also to our own Tara Breslin who flew the flag for Naomh Columba at the weekend on the county U14 team in their game against Sligo.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves are due to play Gaoth Dobhair this weekend in the Comortas Peile. The seniors are at home and reserve are away. Both teams open their 2017 league campaigns against Glenswilly on Sunday 12 March.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,400. The numbers drawn were 10, 14, 20 and 28. The winners were €50 - Maggie O’Donnell, Shalvey; €30 - Valerie Rowan, Kilcar; €20 -Loretta Gallagher, Boyle and Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, Doire Leathan.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5, 12, 16, 18, 21. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Declan Coyle, Ballyhiernan.

A big well done to Orlaigh Carr and Caoimhe Walsh who played for the county minor team that played Mayo in a challenge on Sunday.

The ladies board will hold a table quiz in the Atlantic House on Thursday 16th March at 10pm. This will be a fun quiz so please come along and test your knowledge skills. €5 per person, all welcome!

We're delighted to announce our Bord na nÓg Committee for the coming year :Gerard Patrick Shiels (Chairperson), Bridie Doherty (Secretary), Pat Sweeney (Treasurer), Shaun Coyle (PRO), Patrick Heraghty (Coaching Officer). General Committee - Martin Mc Ateer, Martin McGrory, Claire Duffy, Úna Sweeney, Leonard Roarty, Paul Friel, Seán Begley, Deirdre Mc Devitt, Gráinne Duffy.

RED HUGHS

Membership is now due for all club members. The senior registration night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday the 17th of February between 7pm and 8pm.

The first draws of the 100 club will take place on the 16th of February. All entries need to be submitted to Eamon Kelly ASAP.

The club are looking for a reserve manager for the coming season. Can anyone who is interested please contact Club Secretary Kathy Kelly.

A child Protection Course will run in the Villa Rose on March 14th.

CLOUGHANEELY

Comhghairdeas le Conor Ó Gallchóir a rinne ionadaíocht don Chlub (agus don Chontae agus don chúige) ag babhtaí ceannais na hÉireann de Scór na nÓg i mBéal Feirste Dé Sathairn. Cé nár bhain Conor (bhain ionadaí na hIarmhí) thug sé taispeántas ar dóigh agus tá gach duine sa Chlub bródúil as. Buíochas mór do Chonor as a ndearna sé don Chlub i mbliana.

Congratulations to Kevin Scanlon who has been ratified as the new reserve manager for the coming year.

We will be holding a registration evening on Friday, 24th Feb from 6:30 - 8:30 pm down in PCC gym.

The last 100 Club draw for the 2016 cycle took place this week so we are now also accepting renewal payments/new member payments for the 2017 draw.

Numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 8th, were 3,4,8,14,15,20.

The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Seamus McCrossan, Dunmore.

The winners of the final 100 + draw for the 2016 cycle were: €500 Margaret Mulhern and €100 each to John Fitzgerald, Peadar Curran, Caitriona Kelly, Hugh McGarvey and Karen Sweeney.

Anybody wishing to renew or to join can contact Marie 0868351996.



ST MICHAEL’S

The Reserves get their season underway on this Saturday the 18th February with a game against Downings in the Junior Gaeltacht Championship.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 4,5,9,10,15,16. The match 5 winner was Manus Ferry, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy who won €100. This week’s jackpot be €2950.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 6-13-26-27 and the €50 went Margaret Mailey, Letterkenny and Claire McElwee, Fintown. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

Club 200+ draw number seven took place on Tuesday. The winners €300 Annette and Nora Mc Swiggan , €100 Mary Breslin, c/o Daniel, Margaret McDevitt, c/o Terence, Anthony, Thompson, Ard McGill, Maggie O’Donnell, Mennahalla, Johnny Boyle, Highlands Hotel, Seamus Mc Kelvey, Fintown, Christine Boyle, Highlands Hotel.

Naomh Conaill “Come Dine With Me” invite your friends and family to your home to host a dinner on St Patrick’s day/eve and then finish the evening along with all the other hosts in Kennedy’s Bar with music by “The Vinyls”. Kieran from Kennedy’s has kindly sponsored a special prize for a mystery overnight hotel stay for one lucky host. For all you Naomh Conaill enthusiasts outside of Donegal and overseas, why not get involved and host a table. A special prize of a year’s club lotto subscription is up for grabs. We would ask all hosts to forward your pictures to the club Facebook page on the evening itself as these will all be displayed on the TV’s in Kennedy’s Bar for all to see.

In order to help your guests get in the party mood each host will receive a complimentary bottle of wine sponsored kindly by Sean McLoone’s Coal Deliveries. As part of the event Naomh Conaill are proud to support Paul Dawson’s MS Fundraising Drive. A raffle will be held on the night with some fantastic prizes sponsored by our very generous sponsors. These include:- Voucher for Blue Haven – Terence Molloy (Blue Haven) Voucher for Harvey’s Point – Lisdanar B&B Voucher for McElhinneys – Donegal Waste. There is a huge uptake in hosts already registering to take part on the night but if you are interested please contact a committee member. Martin Doherty 086 8656312 Rosaleen Doherty 087 6235023 Vincent Cranley 087-1770243.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 2,7,17,28 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €750. There was no match 3 winner.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven.

There is a child protection course will in the Tara Hotel on Friday 17th of February from 7.15-10.30pm. Contact Jimmy White on 0862362376.

The main pitch in Fintra is closed until further notice. So far under operation transformation we have lost a total of 168 lbs. Walks take place on Tuesdays at 7pm and 7.30pm and exercise classes on Thursdays at 7pm in the Bayview Hotel for the next two weeks. This will continue for eight weeks with weigh-ins every two weeks.



AODH RUADH

The Boston Tea Party was a great success and a most enjoyable night. Thanks to Coláiste Cholmcille for use of the school premises. Thanks to all the organisers for their hard work, and to all who hosted tables and to everyone who supported this major fund-raiser for the under 14 team's trip to Féile later this year.

That time of year again as we start the countdown to the GAA membership deadline of March 31st. The club will be hosting its first open registration session in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday 18th February between 12pm to 2pm.

Congratulations to Ciaran Rami made his debut for Donegal during their victory against Louth in Letterkenny last Sunday.

Well done to the Coláiste Cholmcille u18 team who booked a place in the final of the Markey Cup after a hard-fought battle against St Joseph's, Donaghmore last week.

Underage hurling returns for all age groups on Sunday 5th in Páirc Aodh Ruaidh. All welcome from 5 years up.. Hurls and helmets provided for training come along and learn the skills of our ancient game in a fun-filled environment. For any information contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

There are plans to run a hurling refereeing course in the near future, Anyone interested in doing this course is asked to contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

A meeting to roster the use of club facilities for training will take place in the next week or so. Club team managers will be contacted directly. All three club pitches are being verti-drained on Monday and Tuesday of this week. It is expected the work will be completed on Tuesday. Team managers are urged to exercise caution when accessing the facilities.

Our Last Man Standing fundraiser is proving to be as competitive as the National League itself. Those who had predicted wins for Monaghan, Dublin, Tyrone and Cork were the big losers this week, as the field has now been whittled down to 46.

Beidh ranganna Gaeilge ar siúl anocht, agus gach Luan, i nGaelscoil Éirne ag a 7 a chlog agus Ciorcal Comhrá ag a 8. There are beginners classes at Gaelscoil Éirne at 7pm and 8pm for those with conversational Irish. Tonight and every Monday. Fáilte roimh gach duine.

Huge congratulations to our senior Scór quiz team of Sylvester Maguire, Eamonn Martin Maguire, Paddy Kelly and John Hughes who have qualified for the county final which takes place on 25th February in Glenswilly. Aodh Ruadh came joint first on the old with old sparring partners Glenfin.

Club membership for 2017 is now due.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €1,500. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 9, 11, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Fidelma McKenna, East Port; Edward Lynch, Erne Dale Heights; Patricia and Aine Hill, Askill; Gary Carty, Lissahully; and Kevin Burns, Garrison.

The next draw is in Owen Roe's with a jackpot of €1,600 on Sunday night.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4,11,12,14,15.The €50 winners were Frank Walls, 45 Armada Cottages, Bundoran, Margaret McFadden, 13 Lennon View, Ramelton, and Bundorans oldest resident 101 year old Sonny Flynn, from the Eastend of Bundoran.

This week’s jackpot is €5050. The annual bord na nOg underage presentations takes place this Friday night February 17th in the Holyrood Hotel at 7.30 pm.

Well done to senior players Jamie and Paul Brennan who were part of the Donegal team that defeated Roscommon last Sunday and Nicole Gallagher Abi Barrett and Rhona McEniff all played for their respective Donegal Ladies teams against Sligo on Saturday and Sunday.

Registration for underage players can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov .Adult membership is also now due can be paid to new Senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,650. The numbers drawn were 11, 12, 16, 19, and 20. The €25 winners were Alistair McClay, Keith M, Michael Travers, and Gregory McGrory. The next draw takes place in the Seven Arches, Laghey, on 20th February.

Well done to our Scor participants who took part in Scor Sinsear – solo singing Bridin McGarrigle; instrumental Shane McGrory, Gerard Martin, and Liam McGuinness; recitation Michael Gallagher. The quiz team that took part were Matt Gallagher, Michael Walls, Joe Mc Groarty, and Pauric Molloy.

Naomh Brid are starting girls football training on Sunday the 19th February at 12.15 in the parish field. This is for girls born 2003 to 2008. Girls born from 2009 onwards will train with the academy which is due to start in April.

A huge congratulations to Ryan Brogan and Ciaran Mc Grory on winning co U16 championship with Abbey Vocational School. And best of luck to Matthew McClay in the Ulster final with Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon. Membership is due for 2017.



NA ROSSA

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the Hall. The numbers drawn were 5,9,12 and 21. There was no jackpot winner. The two lucky dip winners receive €50 were Nicola McDyre, Meenagowan and Catherine Campbell, Boyoughter.

February will see the start of a new club 50 season and again we ask you for your continued support. If you would like to join this year’s club 50 for the first time you can do so by contacting Pat, Felix or any committee member. Fees this year are the same as last year. A once off €200 annual payment or a monthly payment of €20.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

The Club are holding a Safe Talk workshop this Monday evening 20th February in the Clubroom. Please contact the Club Health & Wellbeing Officer Oisin Cannon on 086 732 5955 to book your place.

Adh mór leis an fhoireann Scór Dé hAoine seo chugainn. Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn will compete in solo ballad, ballad group, drama, recitation and quiz this Friday in the county semi final of Scór in the Parish Hall in Muff.

Last Sunday morning our young U-12 hurlers travelled again to Derry for their second blitz of the season.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 16 ,21,22 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag beirt agus ba sin: Máire Bn Mhic Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach agus Diego MacLaifeartaigh, Na Dúnaibh agus fuair siadsan €75 an duine. B’í Donna Ní Dhomhnaill, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus Seosamh Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 20 Feabhra sa Sibín Ceoil. €3,900 atá sa phota óir.

Comhghairdeachas le Seán MacGiolla Bhríde atá ceaptha mar bhainisteoir ar fhoireann na mban.

Congratulations to John McBride who has been appointed manager of the ladies team.

Beidh an traenáil ar fad do fhoirne faoi aois i halla an Ionaid go dtí go n-athróidh an t-am.

Guímis gach ádh ar na foirne agus ar na bainisteoirí ar fad don bhliain atá amach romhainn.

Gach ádh fosta ar na bainisteoirí agus na peileadóirí atá gníomhach leis an Chontae agus leis na buíonta forbartha. Maith sibh.

MILFORD

The club wish to express sincere sympathy to our senior team manager Danny O'Donnell and his wife Aine on the death of Aine's father, Joe Greene, Ranafast. Ar Dheis de go raibh a anam.

The seniors place Fanad Gaels in the Gaeltacht next weekend in Tr-a-loch with the winners taking on Dungloe in the next round a week later.

U8 training continues in Ramelton Community Centre on Friday and U10 training will also begin this Friday in Ramelton Community Centre.

Congratulations to Aisling McCormack who made her debut for the Donegal U14 ladies against Sligo in Ballyshannon on Saturday

There were 82 left standing before the weekend began but another 55 bit the dust over Saturday and Sunday, mainly due to defeat for Kerry and a draw for Monaghan. That leaves just 27 remaining as we enter week three.

This weeks lotto numbers drawn were 3-8-12-21. The jackpot was not won. There were four match 3 winners - Mark Farren, Pat Curley, Gary and Dervla Conaghan, Gavin McFadden and James Whelan.- who receive €20 each.

AN TEARMAINN

Well done to our three ladies footballers Roisin Friel, Hollie McDaid and Eimear Alcorn who have recently appeared in Lidl's marketing campaign for their sponsorship of LGFA. The girls can be seen on all promotional material in stores representing their County, club and school teams.

Reminder that the senior ladies are asked to make a special effort to support the club bingo on Friday 24th February.

Girls U16, minor and junior and senior ladies training has commenced. If you are interested in playing for any of these team contact Paddy McMenamin.

Our annual presentation took place on Saturday last in the Lagoon.

The award winners on the night were: Joint club persons of the year: Don and Rosaleen Gallagher; Senior men's player of the year: Daire McDaid; reserve player of the year: Jimmy McElwaine; senior ladies' player of the year: Therese McCafferty;

junior ladies' player of the year: Tara McDaid

Presentations were also made to our club players who represented us at county level last year, Michael Boyle, Enda McCormick, James McSharry, Therese McCafferty, Geraldine McLaughlin, Nicole McLaughlin, Shannon McGroddy, Emer Gallagher, Roisín Friel and Lauren McElwaine.

The club are back on Facebook with a new page, so please spread the word, and like and share too.

Registration for players and non-playing club members, together with renewal of annual lotto, will take place on Saturday 25th February from 4-6pm in An Craoibhín.

Last week's lotto draw took place in the Lagoon. Numbers drawn were 3, 4, 6 and 26. Open draw winners were Caolan McDaid, Cormac Gallagher c/o Bingo and Myra Trearty.

The 2017 season gets underway this Friday night with the u14 boys' first coaching session of the year from 7.30-8.30 on the astro pitch in Illistrin. This is for all boys born in 2003 and 2004, new players or players who have not featured for a year or two are all welcome. Any queries to Paddy McMenamin or Eddie Harkin.

Follow signs for Glebe Gallery and pitch is located on lakeside just before Gartan NS and Gallery. Any queries call Kevin 0876481991 or David 0851305332.

NAOMH MUIRE

Comhghairdeas le Naoise MacCathmhaoil agus Bríd Anna Ní Bhaoill atá fríd chuig Babhtaí ceannais Scór Dhún na nGall.

Bhí an bheirt i láthair aréir ag Fo Chumann Naomh Náille dona babhtaí leath cheannais.

Is mac é Naoise le Áine Nic Giolla Bhríde as Anagaire agus Ciaran Campbell atá mar Rúnaí againn i mbliana.

Ádh mór oraibh anois sa bhabhta ceannais.

Bhí oíche mhór againn Óstán Chaisleán Óir oíche shathairn agus an dinnéar Bhliantúil ar siúl. Ba mhaith linn buíochas a thabhairt do Catherine Bonner agus gach duine a chuidigh leis an ócáid. Seo i leanas na buaiteoirí.

Well known Nutrionists Tom Coleman and his wife Jenny will attend the Naomh Muire Health and Wellbeing day and WAAR launch on Saturday February 25th at 1pm. The workshop on nutrition is for coaches and parents and carries very important information.

The lotto numbers drawn in last week’s lotto for jackpot of €4,200 were 13-17-20-21.

Five people matched 3 numbers. They were A.Gallagher, An Bhraid. Matthew Caffery, Loch an Iuir. Moya O'Donnell,Mullachdubh, Mary Mannion,Anagaire thiar agus Anne Marie, Beal na Cruit.

ST NAULS

The club hosted a very successful county semi-final of Scor Sinsear in the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone on Friday night.

A big thanks to all who competed for the club - to Sean McIntyre in the recitation and to Ciara Lynch in the solo singing. Also to the quiz team of Susan Rose, Eamon Mulreany and Ronan McAleavy who answered the call at short notice .

Congratulations to our three acts who made it to the final; the ballad group of Deirdre Meehan, John Kenny, Raphael Meehan, Sean Gallagher and Gabriel Meehan; our Ceili Dancers of Aisling Lowther, Emer Kelly, Leone Gallagher, Helena Kennedy, Jackie Hughes, Alisha McBrearty, Kara Meehan and Angela Gallagher; and our musical instruments group of Ann McGroary, Marian Breslin, Stephen Quinn and Raphael Meehan. All go through to the county final in Glenswilly on Saturday week.

Everybody in the club would like to extend our deepest sympathy to ladies chairman, Frankie Greene and family on the death of his father Joe "Agnes" Greene from Rannafast. May his father Rest in Peace.

There will be a very interesting gathering in St Naul’s Clubhouse to discuss a number of topics relating to Health and Wellbeing this Friday evening February 17th at 7.30pm.

The next monthly club meeting will take place on Monday 27th February at 9pm in Clubhouse.

FOUR MASTERS

The annual dinner dance /presentation night is on Saturday 18th Feb. in Dom's Pier 1.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,700 last week. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Frank O,Donnell Tully. Josie and Lara Britton c/o Joe Britton The Pharmacy. The numbers drawn were 14. 20. 21 and 124.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, Club Treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all ladies players/coaches/mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

Hurling and camogie is up and running again. U8s and u10s training in the Bosco Centre on Fridays.

The u12 and u14 hurling Tuesdays on Astro, u12,14,16 camogie Fridays astro, u16 hurling including u14s Fridays Astro.