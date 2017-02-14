Dramatic defeat for Magh Ene, Bundoran

Magh Ene College, Bundoran lost out in their bid for a place in the O’Doherty Cup final when losing to St Mary’s, Limavady, in Burt on Tuesday afternoon.



Magh Ene 1-9

St Mary’s 2-7

Just a point separated the sides at the end of a closely contested last four clash.

Magh Ene led by a point at half-time courtesy of points from Cian McEniff, Niall Carr (2) and Brian McHenry.

Two quick goals early in the second half saw the Derry college, who are managed by Slaughtneil and Derry star Chrissy McKaigue, race into a five points, 2-3 to 0-4, lead.

But the Bundoran boys dug deep and stormed back into the game with a Timmy Governov goal and points from McEniff, Cillian McGloin and McHenry to draw level in the closing minutes.

But in a frenetic last few minutes St Mary’s hit two to Magh Ene’s one to seal their place in the final.

Magh Ene, Bundoran: Kelvin Mulhern; James Stewart, Matthew Duffy, Conor Jack McManus; Brian McHenry (0-2), Paul Murphy, Oisin Walsh (0-1); Cillian McGloin (0-1), Cian McEniff (0-3, 2f); Timmy Governov (1-0), Luke Towey, Cian Brennan; Rhys Brennan, Niall Carr (0-2, 1f), Conor McCloone. Subs used: Daithi McGloin and Adam Gallagher.