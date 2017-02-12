RATINGS: How Donegal players performed in Roscommon

Here's a look at how Donegal players performed in Sunday's win over Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

Mark Anthony McGinley: Put under pressure with an aerial bombardment and didn't look perfect at times. 5.5

Caolan Ward: Was caught for one point, but overall performed reasonably well. 6.5

Neil McGee: Good to have him back in the fold. Was strong throughout, especially in the tackle. 6.5

Paddy McGrath: Sound if not spectacular and also got forward on a few occasions. 6.5

Ryan McHugh: Not as prominent as usual, but did make a couple of good breaks in second half. 6

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: A good showing by the Killybegs man and he hit one great point in the second half. 7

Paul Brennan: Picked up a yellow card early on and was then withdrawn. Disappointing, especially for a man who would enjoy a win over the Rossies. 6

Jason McGee: Worked hard throughout and this will be another great learning experience for him. 6.5

Michael Murphy: A real workhorse. Playing around the middle gives him the chance to use his range of skills. 8

Ciaran Thompson: Another great outing for the Naomh Conaill man, who looks a polished player. 7.5

Martin O'Reilly: Came good again and hit three points in quick succession to get Donegal on the front foot. 7.5

Eoin McHugh: Got caught a couple of times in first half but hit two of the last three points which was vital to victory. 7.5

Patrick McBrearty: It was lonely up front for McBrearty in the first half, but he worked away. Had to come off with an injury in the second half, which hopefully isn't serious. 6.5

Michael Carroll: A mixed day for the big Gaoth Dobhair man, who hit a great point but missed a couple of good opportunities also. 6.5

Jamie Brennan: Took a good point at a vital time in the game. Tough for him up front where he was sometimes in a lone role. 6.5

Mark McHugh: In for Brennan in the first half but was replaced at half-time. 5

Frank McGlynn: In at half-time and played a good link job from centre-forward. 6.5

Darach O'Connor: In for Brennan for final quarter but didn't get many opportunities. 6.

Conor Gibbons, Eamonn Doherty and Hugh McFadden: Not on long enough to rate.