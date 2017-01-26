Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin ready for start of Lidl Ladies National League

Donegal sharpshooter Geraldine McLaughlin has a clear vision of where she wants Donegal to be at the end of the upcoming Lidl Ladies National Football Division One League campaign.

The Termon scoring gem, one of the leading forwards in Ladies Football, will once again spearhead the Donegal attack at full-forward as she sets out on her eighth league campaign.

McLaughlin and Donegal are back in Division One of the Lidl League and they want to stay in it.

“Division One is the place to be if you want to do well in the championship,” said Geraldine.

“It is important to be playing against the best teams and you need to be playing against them if you want to do well in the championship,” added McLaughlin, who scored 2-7 in Donegal’s (2-12 to 1-10) 2015 Ulster Senior Championship final win over Monaghan.#

“When you are playing in Division Two, it is a big step up when you go out into the championship and it does not prepare you like playing in Division One, where you are meeting the top teams.”

Donegal begin at home on Sunday against Armagh, in St Mary’s Park, Convoy, throw-in 2 pm.

Sunday’s game is one of seven games that Donegal will play in the league.

“Armagh have been our bogey team in recent years. But we have prepared well and have been training since last November and we played Sligo in a challenge game last week and it was a good workout.

“We have a pretty experienced team and we have a number of young girls that have come into the squad this year and are showing up well in training.

“Elisa McConnell, Robert Emmett’s; Lucy O’Flynn and Niamh McDaid, Carndonagh, have been big additions to the squad.”

Sunday’s game is also one of only three home games.

“It is a home game for us and it is important that we get win our home games and on Sunday we will be going all out to do that.”

The other two home games are against Mayo and Monaghan and the four away games are against Galway, Kerry and Dublin, all in-a-row beginning with Galway on Sunday week. The other away game is against Cork on the last day of the league.

Donegal manager Micheál Naughton has changed his backroom team with goalkeeping coach Tony Blake the only survivor from 2016.

Damien Devenney, Sean MacCumhaill’s, is the team’s new trainer and the MacCumhaill’s senior manager from last year will also act as a team mentor.

He replaces Sean O’Kane, Tyrone, who is the new Armagh manager. The other mentors/selectors are Sabrina Barrett, Convoy and Maria McColgan, Red Hugh’s while Oisin Cannon, Letterkenny Gaels, is the new team statistician/video analyst and Sarah Herron, Glenfin is the team physio.

Donegal’s Lidl Division One games

January 29th: Armagh,

in Convoy, 2 p.m

February 5th: Galway, away

February 19th: Kerry, awayc

February 26th: Dublin, away

March 19th: Mayo, home

March 26th: Monaghan, home

April 2nd: Cork, away