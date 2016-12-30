Former Donegal minor manager is new MacCumhaill's boss

Former Donegal minor manager Stephen Friel is the new manager of Sean MacCumhaill's senior footballers.

A native of Derry, but living in Drumkeen for a number of years, the new man at the helm in MacCumhaill Park is no stranger to Donegal club football.

He had a very successful term managing Naomh Colmcille who he guided to a Junior A Championship title and promotion to Division Three of the All County Football League.

He also managed Red Hugh's for a season.

Stephen succeeds Damien Devenney who stood down after one year in the job.

Sean MacCumhaill's play in Division Two of the Donegal All County Football League.

Meanwhile, Fanad Gaels who play in Division Three, have turned to a former club player to guide them in 2017.

Aidan McAteer has been appointed to the hot seat in succession to Michael O’Connor.