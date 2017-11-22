Donegal teacher from Castlefin wins INTO bursary for education research

Rachel Durning McCready a class teacher in St Mary’s National School, Castlefin, was announced as a winner of a bursary from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation to help fund education research in Ireland.

Ms. Durning McCready’s research (to Doctorate Level at Queens University, Belfast) will look at how children experience language lessons, how teachers teach oral language skills and can teaching be improved and is there a short-term fix to improve language skills.

Speaking at the presentation of the bursaries in Letterkenny, the President of the INTO, John Boyle said it was a source of pride to the INTO that up to 75% of primary teachers voluntarily undertake additional training and study.

“By acquiring new skills and expanding their knowledge, teachers enhance their practice and ultimately everyone benefits – including the children in their classrooms,” said Mr. Boyle

Every year all members of the INTO are invited to apply for one of five bursaries awards. The bursaries of €1,500 are considered for any project which has been approved as a research endeavour by a recognised third level institute.

All applications received are examined by an independent assessor who makes recommendations on the applications.

The 2017/2018 Bursaries were announced at a ceremony at this year’s INTO Consultative Conference on Education, on Friday 17 November 2017, in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.