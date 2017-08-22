Weather warning
Thunder showers and flooding forecast for this afternoon in Donegal
Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning alert for this afternoon.
Heavy downpours and widespread showers are expected during the course of the afternoon and evening.
The national forecaster has also warned of localised spot flooding across the county.
A status yellow weather warning alert has also been issued for Donegal.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.
