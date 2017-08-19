Deaths in Donegal. Saturday evening, August 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frank Barron, Muff.

- May Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal

- Rosaleen McGinty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey

- Bella McGinley, née Patton, Rashedoge, Newmills

- Margaret (Maggie-Rose) McGoldrick, 2 Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

- Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow



Frank Barron, Muff

The death has taken place of Frank Barron, Muff. Reposing at his daughter'’s home, Lenamore, Muff from 3pm Friday, 18th August. Removal on Sunday, at 12.15 pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private after Rosary at 10pm until 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan.



May Patton , Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of May Patton ,Tonragee , Ballyshannon, Donegal.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

A one way system will be in operation during the wake, entrance by Tonragee and Exit by Creevy.

Rosaleen McGinty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Mc Ginty, née Temple, Dooish, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, Aug 21st, at 10.15am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Bella McGinley, née Patton, Rashedoge, Newmills

The death has taken place of Bella McGinley née Patton, Rashedoge, Newmills. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass, Sunday 20th August at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with internment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Rosary tonight, Saturday 19th August at 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ramelton Nursing Unit c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Margaret (Maggie-Rose) McGoldrick, 2 Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie-Rose) Mc Goldrick late of 2 Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Rock Nursing Unit Ballyshannon, Saturday, from 2pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard, on Sunday for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon.

Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McCready, Renny, Lettermacaward and Glasgow.

Her remains are arriving home on Saturday evening in Renny at approximately 6.30pm. Rosary both nights at 9 o'clock.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Bridget’s Church Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Coll, Killycolman, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Coll, Killycolman, Rathmullan. Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening, Saturday 19th August.

Requiem mass on Monday, August 21st at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.





























