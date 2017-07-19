First ever colour run in Donegal in aid of local campaign

A colour run will take place for the first time ever in Buncrana this Saturday, July 29th at 1pm.

The event will take place in memory of Danielle McLaughlin who was found murdered at an Indian beach resort in March earlier this year.

A number of events are being run to raise funds for the 'Truth for Danielle' campaign. To date, monies has been used to put solicitors on a retainer. It is envisaged that an Indian solicitor will later be sought to assist in the fight for justice.

A great country themed raffle will take place tonight at 8pm at 'The Plaza' in Buncrana. 'Performers on the night will be David Craig and David James. Both artists are offering up their services for free, asking only for expenses, the Plaza has also offered services free of charge. All concerned are greatly appreciative of the generosity of those concerned.

Check the official page for further information and details in relation to registration.

Friends and family feel that the colour run is fitting as Danielle was visiting the Holi festival of colour when she was sadly killed.