Hundreds attend opening of new Sinn Féin offices

A huge crowd attended the opening of the new Sinn Féin offices in Letterkenny on Thursday night.

Sinn Féin President, Gerry Adams, was unable to attend due to the ongoing talks in relation to power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The disappointment among the 500 that Mr Adams could not be present soon was short-lived as Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, delivered an inspirational address.

"It lifts my heart tonight to see this sea of republicans in front of me under a very significant tricolour - one that was stitched together by Cumann na mBán and is the one that draped the coffin of Captain Hugh Britton in 1922," the Donegal Deputy commented.

"Ten years ago there was a crowd of dreamers who had a vision for this building where we stand today - tonight we realise this dream.To them, this was an aspiration but it signalled their determination and they achieved what many thought would be impossible in this building dedicated to the late Bobby Sands and Eddie Fullerton. Tonight we thank the dreamers," he added.

Presentations were made to the widow of the late Eddie Fullerton, Dina, former MP Pat Doherty and former Cllr. Mick Quinn by Deputy Doherty, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Gráinne Ní Gheidigh.