Donegal weather: Great weather in Donegal as the sun shines

It has been a great few days of sunny weather in Donegal and people are hoping that this period of good weather is set to continue.

Today will be dry with a cloudy periods and sunny spells. It will be breezy for a time with moderate, locally fresh and gusty, east to northeast breezes but winds will ease towards evening.

Highs of 14 to 16 Celsius generally but a little cooler near the north and east coasts due to the onshore breeze.