Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 2nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred in the Caribbean Islands of Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home Sunday, from 6pm to 10pm and on Monday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 12 noon requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Eileen Coyle, Maghermagourgan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, late of Maghermagourgan Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday to the church of St John the Baptist for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from please 11pm to 11am.

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sadie McCadden, late of 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at other times. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital, care of John McGeehan and Sons Funeral Directors. House private on morning of funeral.

Mary O’Donnell, lower Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary O’Donnell, late of lower Sallaghagrane Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening, Sunday, April 2nd. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday, April 4th at 1pm, followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery.

Bridget Peoples, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bridget Peoples, Calhame, Mountain top, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday, April 4th at 10am followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Patrick McClean, Ray, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home of Patrick McClean, Ray, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow for 1 o’clock mass in St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight Sunday at 9pm.

Enquiries to Sweeney funeral directors or any family member.

Nancy McGill, Meenhallagh Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Nancy McGill, late of Meenahallagh Road, Glenties.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.50pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James McGuiness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.



