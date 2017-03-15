News from Magh Ene College

Magh Ene College Parents’ Association

Magh Ene College Parents’ Association will host a ‘Come Dine with Me’ event this Thursday, 16th March, in the school at 8pm in the school. The cost is €10 for a two-course meal (main course and dessert) and bring your own beverage. Thanks to all in the Parents’ Association for their continued hard work in assisting with fundraising for the school and supporting the school in every way. All are welcome to what promises to be a very enjoyable night – so please come along!!

Student Awards

Congratulations to 1st Year Students John Fallon (Student of the Month - January) and Nicole Gallagher (Most Improved Student) on receiving their awards recently. Well done also to 1st Year students Ethan McLaughlin (Most Improved Student) and Amy Ryan (Student of the Month - February) who also received awards this month.

Well done to second year students Sarah McGloin on being awarded Student of the Month and also to Maeve Rouse who was awarded Most Improved student for the month of February. Congratulations to 5th Year students Rory Sweeney (Student of the Month - February) and Aoise McHenry (Most Improved Student) who were awarded their prizes last week.

Magh Ene College Choir

Well done to all the members of the Magh Ene College choir who took part in the ETB One Voice Choir workshop in Letterkenny last Thursday, 9th March, in preparation for an ETB concert on March 21st. Thanks to their teacher Ms. Luke, their coach, who accompanied the students.

Green Schools Committee

Well done to all the members of the Green Schools/Neat Streets team, who completed a litter pick-up in the area around the school last week in preparation of the Cara Run.

Niamh at All Ireland Cross Country

Congrats to first year student Niamh Carolan who competed in the All Ireland schools cross country event in Maullusk, Newtownabbey, yesterday. It was a very fast but muddy track with a lot of spikes lost along the way. Although, having a difficult start, Niamh made up a lot of ground and sprinted to 21st overall and the 8th Ulster athlete home. She was also the only Under 14 girl from Donegal who qualified to this All Ireland.



Seachtain na Gaeilge 2017

Cuireadh tús le Seachtain na Gaeilge 2017 ar 1/3/17. Mairfidh an fhéile go dtí Lá le Pádraig. Anseo sa scoil reachtálfar imeachtaí éagsúla chun an fhéile a chomóradh ina measc; tráth na gceisteanna, amhránaíocht, comórtaisí filíochta, comórtaisí ealaíne agus comórtaisí scríbhneoireachta. Beidh béim mhór ar labhairt agus úsáid na teanga le linn imeachtaí Sheachtain na Gaeilge. Chomh maith le comortaisí scoile cuirfidh na daltaí isteach ar chomórtaisí náisiúnta freisin. Mar a deir mana 2017 'Bain Triail Aisti!!'

Seachtain na Gaeilge 2017 started on the 1st March. The festival will last until St. Patrick's Day. Here in the school, various events will be organised including quizzes, singing, poetry, art and writing competitions. There will be a big emphasis on the spoken language as well as on the use of language during the events of the celebration. As well as in-school competitions, students will also be entering national competitions. As the 2017 motto says 'Try it!!'

Transition Year

Junk Kouture

Congratulations to TY students Chantalle Wymbs, Rachel McGee, Hannah McNulty, Caoimhe Delaney and their helpers Tara Dolan and Chloe Kilkenny, who will be interviewed on UTV on Friday, 24th March at 8pm, about their Junk Kouture designs - we all look forward to tuning in!!!

TY Stilt-walkers

Well done to all the TY students in Magh Ene College who were involved in the stilt-walking workshop with the Streetwise Community Circus over the past two days. We all look forward to seeing them in action at the St. Patrick's day parade in Bundoran.

Professor visits TY Science Class

Professor Suresh Pillai, Chemistry department of the IT Sligo visited the Transition Year class in Magh Ene College yesterday. He spoke to the students about how his research group had used nanotechnology to develop an antimicrobial material that is resistant to the superbug MRSA. This material has been incorporated into tiles for use in hospitals etc. He also spoke to the students about time-management.

School App

The ‘Colaiste Mhaigh Ene’ school App is available for download for free from the iTunes store and on Android devices. All parents and students are encouraged to download the App.