Famous Donegal garage welcomes Adrian Dolan as operations manager

JJ Reid Volkswagen is delighted to welcome Adrian Dolan as operations manager to the team in their Letterkenny VW showroom.

Adrian is an accomplished motor sales manager. He has over 16 years' experience in the Irish motor industry, having previously worked with well known brands such as Renault, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Ford.

He has a degree in Business Studies (Accountancy) from Sligo Institute of Technology and has completed numerous Volkswagen Motor Training programmes.

Adrian has excellent selling, negotiating and management skills developed through close relationships in the motor industry.

Adrian is currently focused with a passion for customer service and continuous improvement.

He previously held roles in the banking sector in Dublin, Naas, Limerick.

Adrian looks forward to welcoming his past, present and future Volkswagen customers to JJ Reid Volkswagen Letterkenny, Donegal, contact him as follows:

adrian.dolan@jjreidmotors.ie, office 074 9122333 or mobile 087 2046463 and he's sure to look after you well.