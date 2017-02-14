Donegal Councillor swears at meeting, brands staff as 'arrogant'

A Donegal County Councillors has sworn at a council meeting while labelling council staff as “arrogant”.

Independent councillor John O’Donnell launched a verbal attack on council engineers at today’s meeting of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr O’Donnell was speaking on a motion he tabled at the meeting calling for the council to install a yellow box at two roundabouts in Letterkenny to help relieve congestion, due to drivers in slow moving traffic blocking the roundabout.

A written answer from the council said the council's roads section had assessed the two locations and found that installing a yellow box was not appropriate.

But an angry Cllr. O'Donnell disagreed with the response from the council and accused engineers of not listening to councilors and the public.

“I would say yous are arrogant,” he said.

“You engineers are arrogant and you're not listening to us and you’re not listening to the people. I f****** might as well turn that phone off,” he said.

He had called on the council to install yellow boxes on the inward lanes the Mountain top and Pan American roundabouts.

“I can't see why it is a problem to install these boxes. We are not making progress,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McMonagle who said the hospital roundabout has experienced serious gridlock in the last week.

“Its drivers’ behaviour we need to do something about - to make them think,” he said.