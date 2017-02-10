Donegal man on polar quest

A Drumkeen native is getting ready to embark on a cool adventure to create history by being one of the first people to ever walk to the “Northern Pole of Inaccessibility”

Justin Toner has been accepted onto a programme that will see a group attempt to be the first to access the infamous geographical point, otherwise known as the “Arctic Pole”.

Justin has spent recent years working in the Middle East as a quantity surveyor and in now getting ready to undertake the challenge of a lifetime during a sabbatical from his career.

He is now beginning a year long training schedule that will see himself and a group of other volunteers attempt the “last pole” expedition under the guidance of renowned adventurer, Jim McNeill,

Justin says he is looking forward to the experience and he will undergo training with the expedition group in Norway later in the year where they will face temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees.

Justin said: “I firmly believe we should challenge ourselves both mentally and physically as often as we can and the Last pole expedition will certainly be challenging.”

For more see justintoner.com