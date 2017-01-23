Donegal Road Safety Programme wins major national award

The Pro-Social Drivers Programme based in Letterkenny recently won the National Supreme Award at this year’s Road Safety Authority (RSA) ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards.

This innovative programme established in 2012 and operated by Gary Doggett and Martin McFadden was designed to be a rehabilitation programme for people who have been engaged in anti-social driving behaviour. The programme has been supported and endorsed by the Local Garda Inspector Michael Harrison and the Court Service via Judge Paul Kelly.

To date, the programme has worked with over 180 people who have been referred through the Courts Service as well as legal professionals and concerned family members.

Road Safety has been a major agenda item across Donegal as a whole for a number of years now and the Pro-Social Drivers Programme is one a many organisations who make up the Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG). The DRSWG role out a variety of events, initiatives and multi-media campaigns aimed at spreading the road safety message.

Brian O’Donnell (Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council) said: “We in the Donegal Road Safety Working Group are delighted to hear of the success of The Pro-Social Drivers Programme in the RSA Leading Light Awards. They have built on past success of other members of the Group such as Donegal County Council and Donegal Youth Service who won a Leading Lights award last year for the work of the Donegal Youth Councillors on Road Safety Radio Campaigns. As a wider group we are all committed to making a combined on-going effort to make our roads safer for all who use them.”

Mick Quinlivan, Pro Social Drivers Programme, stated “We would like to thank Donegal County Council for all their assistance to date and we look forward to working with the Members of Donegal County Council as we develop and expand the programme further”.

Picture caption in full: From left are Garth Gibson, Donegal Youth Services, Mick Quinlivan, Pro Social Drivers Programme, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Terence Slowy Brian O’Donnell (Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council) Seamus Neely, Chief Executive and Garda Inspector Michael Harrison. Photo Clive Wasson