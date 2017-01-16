Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George Quinn,Stranorlar

- Robin Chattington, Dunfanaghy

- Pat Gavigan, Ardara

- Mary Byrne, Killybegs

- Seamus Brennan

- John Connor

- Louise Freen, Raphoe



George Quinn,Stranorlar

The death has occurred of George Quinn,Trenamullin, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his daughter and son-in-law Anne and Tony O'Meara's residence at 5 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar.

Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Robin Chattington, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Robin Chattington, Roisin, Dunfanaghy. The removal will take place on Monday January 16th from the Donegal Hospice at 4pm going to St John’s Church, Ballymore to arrive at approximately 5pm to repose overnight. Funeral service on Tuesday, January 17th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Pat Gavigan, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Pat Gavigan, Beagh, Ardara. His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11 a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Mary Byrne, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mary Byrne, Stragar, Killybegs. Removal from her home on Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30am, to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lie if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, care of any family member.

Seamus Brennan, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Seamus Brennan, Meenaward Drunfries, Clonmany. Reposing at his late residence. Removal Tuesday, January 17th, at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Connor, Downing's Bay Hotel, Downings

The death has occurred of John Connor, Downing's Bay Hotel, Downings. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Wednesday, January 18th, at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Louise Freen, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Louise Freen, McBride Street, Raphoe. Removal from Gibsons Funeral Home, Convoy, Monday, January 16th, at 6pm going to her brother Alex’s residence, Magherabouy, Raphoe to repose. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.