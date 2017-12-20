Ballyshannon mourns death of one of its respected citizens Joe Sheerin

News of the death of Joe Sheerin, West Port, Ballyshannon was learned of with regret over a wide area.

From a very well known family, Joe worked for a time in London as a young man, but came back to Ballyshannon where he worked initially with CIE and later with the ESB in Cathaleen's Fall.

Of a quiet and unassuming nature, Joe was a shop steward for the IT&GWU in the ESB and was well liked by his colleagues.

He loved to socialise and was a regular on the darts and card scene and a colleague said that only recently he attended the ESB Social Club 25 Drive in Sean Ogs and won it and was very proud of the fact.

In his younger days he was a very talented sportsman from a sport-mad family. He played soccer at a high level for Erne Wanderers and in the Sligo/Leitrim League as well as local leagues. He also played Gaelic football for Aodh Ruadh.

One of his other great loves was Tottenham Hotspur.

The esteem in which Joe and the Sheerin family were held was reflected in the numbers who attended his wake and funeral, which took place to St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife Shannon; sons Anthony and Andrew; daughters Emma and Louise; grandchildren; sister Anne; brothers Jim, Eamon, Gerry, Frankie and Anthony, as well as a host of relatives and friends.