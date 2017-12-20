Cinema developer confirms he will submit new planning application

The developer behind the proposed cinema complex in Donegal town has confirmed that he plans to submit another planning application for the development.

Willie John Dolan of Tyrone company WJ Dolan Construction had applied to Donegal County Council in September for the construction of a two-storey, five-screen cinema at Clarcarricknagun in Donegal town.

The planning application was turned down, causing uproar locally, with hundreds attending a public meeting on the controversy.

Speaking to the Democrat yesterday, Mr. Dolan said: “I have confirmed that I will not be appealing to An Bord Pleanala after consultation with my planning consultants.

“I have learned that my original site has been 'dezoned' in the new Local Area Plan. I am looking for this to be reinstated to the original zoning in order that I can re-submit my plans.

“I would urge the people of Donegal and the large surrounding areas to go and have a look at the proposed Local Area Plan which is open to public scrutiny and then to make their submissions.”

Mr. Dolan added: “The public meeting in Donegal town established that there is unprecedented demand for a cinema in Donegal town.

“Such unity of purpose is a rare commodity and I would urge the elected representatives to get behind this as they initially indicated they would.

“The people of Donegal town and the south and west of the county have spoken loud and clear. They want their cinema. Are we ignoring the wishes of the people?”

Meanwhile the chairperson of the Save our Cinema group, Yvonne Callaghan, said there are plans in place to hold another public meeting.

“We have not walked away from this project,” Ms. Callaghan told the Democrat.

“Over Christmas we will be re-examining and hope to have another large meeting. This town is crying out for this project.”